'Love Is Blind's Devin Admits He Was Reliant on Ibuprofen Years Ago Following an Injury

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Love Is Blind. The pods on Love Is Blind have a way of making cast members open up, almost as though they are in therapy sessions. And when Devin admits to having a previous ibuprofen addiction, or dependence, viewers clock it right away. Not because they are concerned about his past or his struggle, but because some can't quite understand an addiction to a pain reliever that is not classified as a narcotic.

Some Love Is Blind fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Devin's ibuprofen addiction. And some have even suggested that Devin isn't telling the entire truth. But his candidness with his two pod romances helps him along in the process and he does make two strong connections with two different women. Still, what's the deal with Devin's past potential addiction following his basketball injury?

Devin says he dealt with an ibuprofen addiction on 'Love is Blind.'

Before Devin and Virginia leave the pods together, he shares his history with substance abuse. Due to a high school basketball injury, Devin became addicted to ibuprofen to deal with the pain. He explains on the show that he started doubling up each day how many pills he took, and that it spiraled out of control.

But some fans have shared on social media that they don't understand how a dependence on ibuprofen versus a narcotic pain reliever could happen. A few even suggested that Devin said something else and named a different medicine, but that production dubbed over it with the word "ibuprofen."

However, another fan pointed out on a Reddit thread, you can see Devin saying the word himself when he explains his past addiction with ibuprofen. Someone else in the same thread commented, "I am sure that he meant opiates. They must have edited it or made him say ibuprofen instead of Vicodin or [narcos]. There's absolutely no way he was talking about Advil."

Another Redditor commented, "As a recovering opiates addict, I had to laugh at this, it HAS to be an edit." And someone suggested that he used ibuprofen as a placeholder for what the addiction really was. But so far, Devin has not come forward to explain that his past dependence on ibuprofen was anything but what he explains it was on the show.

