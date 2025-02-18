'Love Is Blind's Alex Brown Is at the Center of Controversy Amid Allegations on Social Media "He probably won't show up to the reunion," one user commented on Reddit. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 18 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Despite Alex Brown being candid about his past with bullying and lack of success with women on Love Is Blind, he might end up being public enemy number one of Season 8 anyway. In some online comments, Alex was accused of buying alcohol for minors and allegedly asking inappropriate questions, and the serious allegations could have lasting repercussions on how everyone sees Alex both on and off the show.

During the first six episodes of the Netflix show, Alex builds a strong connection with Madison Errichiello. Although the allegations against him are just that, and there is no proof of the allegations other than what some users have shared on social media, the mere suggestion of what Alex is accused of does not look good for him.

There are some allegations about Alex Brown before 'Love Is Blind' Season 8.

A user shared screenshots on Reddit from social media where multiple unnamed users made allegations about who Alex is outside of Love Is Blind. One social media user commented on a thread that was shared as a screenshot, "Will not be making a video but Alex used to throw parties in his 20s and would invite only high schoolers...was 16/17 underage drinking while he was banging my friend."

In that same screenshot, another user replied: "Can verify this story, he was best friends with my best friend for a decade and he prefers his girlfriends to 'dress and act young.' Yeesh." Another claim about Alex's behavior before Love Is Blind came from yet another comment from an unnamed user.

"This guy was ripped to shreds on local dating [Facebook] groups in Minnesota because he would sell alcohol to minors and then ask for sexual pleasures from them," they wrote. "Apparently he has dated many and was a narcissist as well. The sweet personality was always his first step. The posts occurred even before he was announced to be on the show. All posts were taken down because he started to get a lot of heat once he was announced at the reunion."

Aside from the comments about Alex with the allegations about his past behavior, there is no proof to back up what some people have said about him. So for now, the allegations against Alex are just that, and the rumors are unfounded. Though fans don't think he will be at the reunion for Season 8 to share his side of things or address the allegations.

