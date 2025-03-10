Daniel Hastings' Tattoo of Taylor's Eyes Steals 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Spotlight 'Love Is Blind' star Daniel Hastings got a tattoo to honor his wife, Taylor Haag! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 10 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

If you thought the Season 8 reunion of Love Is Blind would bring some unfortunate news about Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag, think again! When the pair takes the stage, they confirm they're still happily married, sealing it with a sweet kiss for all to see.

Article continues below advertisement

The reunion special even kicks off with the couple opening up about their marriage, with Taylor calling Daniel her "very best friend." Daniel, in turn, describes Taylor as "the kindest person" before revealing he got a tattoo in her honor. Here's everything you need to know!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel shows off his tattoo of Taylor's eyes at the 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 reunion.

During the reunion, co-host Nick Lachey reminds Daniel that in the pods, he vows to get a lip tattoo like Taylor if they get married. If you recall, Daniel makes this promise after his now-wife tells him that she has a Taco Bell lip tattoo.

When asked if he followed through on the promise, Daniel says, "It has not happened yet and I can't believe that that [moment] was left in [the show]. It will be a thing, so stay tuned." He then adds, "But I did get a different tattoo of Taylor, just of her eyes. It's on my chest."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Co-host Vanessa Lachey is clearly excited to see it, and Nick hilariously chants, "Prove it! Prove it! Prove it!" Daniel then unbuttons his dress shirt and reveals a stunning, detailed tattoo of his wife's eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

The hosts — and all of us — are completely floored. Vanessa asks Daniel what inspired the tattoo, and Daniel sweetly explains, "The first thing I noticed when the reveal doors opened were her eyes when she was smiling. She has these such unique... kind of squinty [eyes], like one of them is a little squintier than the other."

Taylor jokes about having a "lazy eye," but Daniel smiles and says, "It's not a lazy eye!" Daniel then shares the heartwarming story behind the tattoo, stating that it came about from a selfie they took at a Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Article continues below advertisement

daniel got that woman’s eyes tatted on his chest, he’s in LOVE love. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind8 — 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐣𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐭 (@goodjobbritt) March 10, 2025

"We were going to a Timberwolves game, and we took a selfie. I just saw the picture and was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's the most beautiful [person].' I just love that picture," he states. "And so I cropped it and sent it to my tattoo guy, and I was like, 'Hey, this is my idea. What do you think?' And he was like, 'I love it. Let's do it.' So we did it, and it hurt real bad."

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel's tattoo has sparked some mixed reactions on social media. Many viewers find it incredibly sweet, agreeing with Daniel that Taylor has "pretty eyes." However, others aren't as impressed, with some questioning the tattoo choice and its size. A few even pointed out that if Daniel and Taylor ever break up, removing the tattoo could become a real pain.