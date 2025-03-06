The 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Reunion Is A Night of Drama and Daring Fashion Looks
Season 8 of Love Is Blind may be wrapping up, but before we officially bid farewell, there's one last exciting stop: The highly-anticipated reunion special!
Some of this season's most talked-about cast members are reuniting to relive the most unforgettable moments, spill some behind-the-scenes tea, and of course, share the latest updates on their lives.
As we countdown to the highly anticipated special on Sunday, March 9, Netflix has given fans an exclusive sneak peek at the cast's looks for the reunion. Let's take a look at their fabulous (or not-so-fabulous) outfits below!
Monica Danús
Monica Danús comes to the Season 8 reunion of Love Is Blind ready to make a statement, sporting a sleek middle part and a fiery red off-the-shoulder dress, complete with a flared skirt. She completes the stunning look with gold jewelry staples — rings, a bracelet, and earrings — that add the perfect finishing touch!
Joey Leveille
Joey Leveille pulls up to the reunion in a sharp maroon suit paired with a brown-and-blue coral shirt and light brown dress shoes. For an added touch of fun, he brings along a clear skateboard!
Sara Carton
Sara Carton turns heads at the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion in a strapless leather dress featuring a lace cutout. She pairs the edgy look with a few rings, a bracelet, and earrings, finishing it off with a sleek middle part.
Ben Mezzenga
Ben Mezzenga is the picture of a classic gentleman, wearing a double-breasted black blazer and matching pants. He completes the look with a crisp white button-up shirt, black dress shoes, a watch, two black rings, a chain, and effortlessly swoopy hair that's sure to make anyone swoon!
Taylor Haag
Taylor Haag steals the spotlight at the Season 8 reunion of Love Is Blind, dazzling in a strapless beaded jumpsuit with sheer legs and matching pumps. She completes the look by pulling her gorgeous locks into a high bun, leaving a few strands to frame her face.
Daniel Hastings
Daniel Hastings keeps it classy at the Love Is Blind reunion, rocking a navy tuxedo paired with dress boots. This time, Daniel is also sporting facial hair, so it looks like he might be having a "glow-up" — but whether Taylor is the cause remains to be seen!
Virginia Miller
Virginia Miller looks absolutely radiant in a lavender Albina Dyla dress that perfectly highlights her figure. She completes the lovely look with silver strappy heels, delicate jewelry, and a chic side-parted bob.
Devin Buckley
Devin Buckley brings his style game with a shiny ensemble, rocking a silky black cropped double-breasted blazer paired with wide-leg black pants. He adds a fun pop of color with black-and-white loafers, each featuring a red kiss mark on the toe.
Lauren O'Brien
Lauren O'Brien looks absolutely enchanting in a sparkly black Babyboo scoop dress that fits her perfectly. She finishes the get-up with strappy black heels, elegant jewelry, and a flawless blowout.
Dave Bettenburg
Dave Bettenburg makes his presence known at the Love Is Blind reunion special, wearing a brown blazer and matching trousers paired with a black t-shirt. He completes the look with black loafers, a chain, and a ring on his right ring finger.
Molly Mullaney
Molly Mullaney is truly in her mermaid era! The redhead stuns in a halter gown with a plunging neckline and a beautiful blue beaded design. She elevates the vibrant look with diamond bracelets, silver pumps, and a sophisticated updo.
Alex Brown
Alex Brown isn't afraid to make a statement, arriving at the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion in an army green blazer and matching pants. He pairs the bold ensemble with a black t-shirt and leather loafers.
Madison Errichiello
Madison Errichiello flaunts her figure at the Love Is Blind reunion special in a black cutout Ver Luisant dress, featuring a plunging neckline and mesh detailing over her chest and thigh. She finishes the look with black lace-up heels, chic jewelry, and a sleek middle part.
Mason Horacek
In a strange twist, Mason Horacek opts for a laid-back look with a light grey suit, though the blazer sleeves are notably short. He pairs it with a white scoop-neck t-shirt and finishes the outfit with a silver watch and white sneakers.
Meg Fink
Last but definitely not least, Meg Fink amazes in a royal blue Deme by Gabriella floor-length gown with long sleeves. The dress features a sheer top that reveals her bralette and a flattering ruched skirt.
