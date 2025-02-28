Dave and Lauren's 'Love Is Blind' Breakup Comes Shortly Before Their Wedding Date Lauren and Dave have some serious conversations in Episode 11. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 28 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

No one said that Lauren and Dave would be the "it" couple of the season for Season 8 of Love Is Blind, but they start off so strong that their split in Episode 11 is a bit of a shocker. Yes, they had some family issues up until this point, and the whole debacle involving Lauren's past romances, but their love seemed like the thing to get them through it.

By the end of Episode 11, it's clear that's not happening. But why do Dave and Lauren break up in Love Is Blind? There appear to be a lot of small things that add up for Dave, especially since he's the one to pull the plug on the relationship. Maybe if they didn't have something as serious as marriage looming ahead he would be more willing to make it work.

Who do Dave and Lauren break up in 'Love Is Blind'?

A few weeks before filming began for Love Is Blind, Lauren hooked up with someone that Dave knows in a roundabout way. Not only does he have a hard time getting over that, but his family and loved ones do too. So much so that none of them want to meet Lauren, which bothers her. Even so, she is willing to push on. Though it's Dave who decides to end things.

"I was so confident in, like, what I wanted in my marriage. And that's what I thought we had before coming home," Dave explains to Lauren on the show. "We get our phones back, I get millions of messages and they're telling me, like, why are you engaged to this girl that basically had a boyfriend going into the experiment? Everybody in my circle, all of my close friends and family, a.k.a. my sister, heard about this guy."

For Dave, it's too much. And even if he hadn't broken things off with Lauren, it might have been a good idea for her to, since the idea of her with someone else prior to the experiment is clearly too much for Dave to digest or get over. They don't even meet each other's families because of the drama surrounding this hangup. And by the end of Episode 11, Dave and Lauren are over.

Lauren and Dave have spoken about 'Love Is Blind' in statements on Instagram.

After filming ended, Lauren and Dave both shared their thoughts on their relationship on their respective Instagram accounts. Lauren wrote in her Stories that "everyone who went through this experience is a human with real feelings and reactions to what you are commenting/messaging." It's unclear if that was in defense of herself or Dave, though.