'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Viewers Roast Dave Bettenburg's Nightstand: "Biggest Red Flag"

"This man is judging women hard and he has a TV stand like this."

Published Feb. 25 2025, 5:17 p.m. ET

Dave's nightstand is drawing criticism from fans of 'Love Is Blind' Season 8.
Source: Netflix / Reddit / u/Beautiful_Call_6324

As we all know, most of the drama in Season 8 of Love Is Blind centers around Dave Bettenburg and Lauren O'Brien. Dave seems to be having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that Lauren, like many other contestants, had romantic relationships before the pods, creating some serious tension between them.

This drama is taking over the season, and fans can't help but notice how much attention is being given to their storyline. As a result, dedicated viewers are paying close attention to every detail, including Dave's apartment.

One item that's sparked a lot of chatter online is Dave's so-called "ratchet" nightstand. The discussion about his nightstand has taken over social media, and fans aren't holding back when it comes to sharing their thoughts and reactions.

Dave and Lauren sitting on the couch in Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix
'Love Is Blind' fans have a lot to say about Dave's nightstand.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, a fan took to the official Love Is Blind subreddit and shared a photo of a TV screen that shows Dave's nightstand. In their post, the OP referred to it as "Dave's ratchet TV stand," and suggested that Dave and Lauren should have spent more time discussing it rather than focusing on her friends-with-benefits situation.

The social media post quickly gained traction, accumulating nearly 400 comments, most of which slammed Dave's nightstand. One commenter wrote, "Dave's place looks [like] he was just in a breakup and [had] to move out with only his personal belongings."

"Why [does] he have nothing in the cabinets??" one Reddit user wondered. "I get as a single man you're probably going to have use for all of it, but nothing???"

Well, it turns out there's an explanation — it's actually not a TV stand or nightstand at all. One viewer pointed out that it's a "dresser without drawers," which they didn't even realize at first because they were "so confused/intrigued by the hat display."

"Men with houses like this be like, 'I'm just a very visual person, I really love beauty' 😭😭😭" a third Redditor joked (and honestly, it’s kind of true).

A fourth fan chimed in, "This man is judging women hard and he has a TV stand like this."

"This was a jump scare for me and should have been the biggest red flag for Lauren," another Reddit user commented. "This is not OK."

"OMG, the dust 🤮🤮🤮 He’s living like an immature frat boy yet he keeps saying he’s a grown adult. Anyone living like this looking for a wife will expect their wife to be their slave and do all the cleaning. BYE 👋🏻"
Source: Reddit / u/Waxonwaxoff25

Someone else stated, "He's 32 right? This kind of stuff is unacceptable at his age: The TV stand, the dust and clutter on the tv stand, no headboard, no duvet cover, closet with clothes just piled up everywhere."

"This is nothing," a Redditor replied, adding, "you would be shocked how most single dudes live."

Another person remarked, "He's so obsessed with aesthetics and Botox on women but can't comprehend how trash bucket this is."

A few other Reddit users also mentioned Dave's sister, given that he constantly talks about her on the show. Many suggested he should've asked for her help or advice when it came to decorating his place, and and to be fair, we can't disagree.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

