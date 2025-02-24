Meg and Mason Might Be the Perfect Couple That Missed Their Chance on 'Love Is Blind' Meg and Mason both leave the pods alone. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 24 2025, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Whether or not you agree with Mason's choice to, well, not make a real choice about Madison and Meg on Love Is Blind, some fans think Mason and Meg are dating now. After fellow Season 8 cast member Brittany shared some photos on Instagram, some of which featured Meg and Mason, many were quick to say that the photo evidence suggests that Mason finally did make his decision, only this time it was outside of the pods.

During the season, until the couples leave the pods, Mason is initially torn between Madison and Meg. There's even a moment where Mason accidentally calls Madison "Megs," further proving his dilemma. After Madison breaks things off with Mason, he focuses his attention on Meg, but Meg doesn't think she can be anyone's second choice. All three leave the pods single, but two of them might have made it work IRL.

Source: Netflix

Meg and Mason could be dating after 'Love Is Blind.'

Meg and Mason haven't gone Instagram official as far as we're concerned, but it certainly looks like they could be dating. In February 2025, Brittany shared a post on Instagram with a ton of photos of herself with other people from the season, including Meg and Mason. In the caption, she wrote, "Can't believe it's been over a year! From the Big Apple to the Mini-Apple, y'all have made this journey so much more interesting. In the words of my mama, "you always doing something"… and honestly, this something was worth it."

One of the photos in her collection features Mason hugging Meg from behind and they look awfully close. Maybe the photo was just an example of the pair letting bygones be bygones and moving on in a platonic way after the drama of the season. But some fans were quick to talk about it on social media and wonder if it means Mason and Meg are together now.

"This makes me happy cause I was annoyed Madison talked her out of being with Mason," one user commented on a Facebook post about the photo in a fan group. Another wrote, "I would not be surprised because she wanted that man! She just was trying to save face by walking away on the show."

Mason doesn't propose to anyone in the pods on 'Love Is Blind.'

After Madison lets Mason down on Love Is Blind, she talks to Meg about her choice. And in talking to Meg, Madison lets it slip that Mason admitted to strong feelings for her. This, in turn, worries Meg and she fears that Mason might not be genuine about her. All three of them leave the pods without getting engaged to anyone.

Source: Netflix