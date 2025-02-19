'Love Is Blind' Fans Think They Spotted Scripts in the Pods With the Season 8 Singles Former 'Love Is Blind' cast members have not claimed the show is scripted in any way. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Feb. 19 2025, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix's Love is Blind might set itself apart from other similar reality dating shows in some key ways, but one thing it has in common with them is that people often wonder how real it is. And after fans shared online that they believed they peeped some Love Is Blind scripts during filming, the questions about the legitimacy of the series only grew.

But is Love Is Blind actually scripted in some way? Even the most dedicated fans might sometimes think that the show isn't totally real, but the former cast members and couples from the series haven't said much against how real it felt to them during filming their respective seasons. Still, what's up with the scripts?

Do 'Love Is Blind' cast members use scripts in the pods?

When multiple fans shared screenshots in a Facebook fan group for Love Is Blind showing what appeared to be typed out papers in the hands of Season 8 cast members, other fans couldn't help but raise an eyebrow.

"Am I crazy? I usually am, but let's be honest, doesn't It look like Virginia and Devin can't look away from their journals and in the one picture it looks like there might be a script or something.?" One user shared in a group, alongside photos of Devin and Virginia in the pods. "I know obviously reality TV isn't completely real!!! But did they just expose themselves?

Source: Netflix

To be fair, it does look like a printed out page of some kind. But it also doesn't look like an official script. And in the comments under the post, other fans pointed out that it looks like a list of questions to help the singles while they get to know each other in the pods. That makes sense, given some of the deep questions that the cast members sometimes ask each other.

The post about Devin and Virginia isn't the only one from Season 8, either. Other fans shared similar posts with hastily taken screenshots of Molly and Mason with their own printed out pages in their respective notebooks. But the pages are, more than likely, conversation starters and questions for the cast members while they are still in the pods.

not the #LoveIsBlind producers wasting hours of my life by dragging the pods out to 6 episodes & spending the most time filming couples that didn’t even get engaged #LoveIsBlind8 pic.twitter.com/0KSUkvKVnY — sky ✨🖤 (@spitfireskye) February 19, 2025

'Love Is Blind' cast members are paid for filming.