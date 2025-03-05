‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Bombshell: Was Devin Hiding a Secret Girlfriend All Along? Devin was accused of lying to his girlfriend back home and pretending to be single while filming 'Love Is Blind' Season 8. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 5 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Netflix; TikTok/@realiteatv

Devin of the Love Is Blind Season 8 cast landed in the middle of a messy reality TV scandal. If you don’t recall, Devin was the guy who had two women in the pods he was super into. After realizing Brittany wasn’t right for him because of her dating history with women, he shifted his focus to Virginia. The problem? Well, rumor has it that Devin was still two-timing Virginia. Turns out, social media was buzzing with a wild claim that he had a secret girlfriend back home the entire time.

Making it worse, he allegedly told his girlfriend he was going on vacation while he slipped away to film the Netflix series. The rumor that Devin had a secret girlfriend back home first popped up in a Love Is Blind Facebook group. It, however, didn’t take long for it to spread to TikTok. After all, if there is one thing reality TV fans love it is a good scandal. So, does Devin have a secret relationship? Let’s dig a little deeper into this.

‘Love Is Blind’ fans react to Devin’s secret girlfriend rumors.

After making waves in Facebook groups, the rumor was picked up by TikTok gossip account @realiteatv. According to the original claim, Devin had a serious girlfriend before joining the Netflix show and told her he was taking a short vacation. In reality, he was filming a dating experiment where the end goal is marriage.

Naturally, fans had plenty of opinions. Some believed the rumor instantly, pointing out that contestants from past seasons have been caught hiding relationships before. Others were skeptical, questioning why there was no solid proof. Turns out, this rumor was just getting started. Things got messy as the story grew legs and started to walk around TikTok.

Not long after the original claim surfaced, a woman posted a cryptic TikTok suggesting that her ex had gone on Love Is Blind, come home, proposed to her, and then eventually left her for someone else. She didn’t name-drop Devin, but she said “no” to it being every cast member outside of Devin. So, it was easy for fans to read between the lines.

The reaction was immediate. Some fans were convinced this was proof that Devin had been dishonest, while others dismissed it as an attention grab. Things escalated further when a verified TikTok user claimed that Devin himself had denied knowing the woman. In response to the backlash, @realiteatv reminded followers that their page is dedicated to reality TV gossip, not hard facts.

Why were fans so quick to believe it?

Whether the rumor is true or not, it spread quickly for a reason — fans found it believable. Devin was already raising eyebrows on Love Is Blind after forming strong connections with multiple women in the pods before ultimately choosing Virginia. That, combined with the show’s history of contestants hiding relationships, made the claim easy to accept.

Reddit discussions only fueled the speculation. Even before the rumor surfaced, some fans were questioning Devin and Virginia’s compatibility, pointing out differences in their values and financial habits. One user even said, “Not once have I been convinced that Devin and Virginia even faintly like each other.” With skepticism already swirling around their relationship, the idea of a secret girlfriend didn’t seem that far-fetched to some viewers.

So, what’s the truth?