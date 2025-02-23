'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Couples Who Got Engaged But You Didn’t See It On Camera "Wtf why was this not shown?!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 22 2025, 7:48 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix’s hit reality love series Love Is Blind dropped Season 8 in three parts: Episodes 1-6 on Feb. 14, 2025, Episodes 7-9 on Feb. 21, and Episodes 10-11 on Feb. 28. The season brings together 32 singles — the biggest group in the show’s history, according to Netflix — ranging from 26 to 43 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

While not everyone finds "love" in the pods, Love Is Blind has definitely been known to forge some strong connections. But here’s the kicker: Netflix hasn’t shown all the engaged couples from Season 8 so far, leaving fans pretty frustrated. They want to see it all unfold on camera! So, here are the Love Is Blind Season 8 couples you didn’t get to see get engaged.

Brittany and Mo are one 'Love is Blind' Season 8 couple that got engaged.

Source: Netflix

Brittany Dodson, aka B Dot, seemed to have reached the end of her journey when things didn’t work out with Devin, but there’s more that viewers didn’t see. Brittany and Mo Ndiaye allegedly got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 8 but have since split.

Article continues below advertisement

This news comes from a source who shared the details with TikToker @storytimewithrikkii. According to the source, Brittany and Mo "had great conversations in the pods about their heritages (Senegalese vs. African American)," but "he neglected to mention that he had never dated a Black woman before and proposed anyway."

While they decided to skip the trip to Honduras to go back home and get to know each other better "on their own time," that’s when Brittany learned Mo had only dated white women. He admitted he wasn’t entirely sure he would be able to "get there" with a Black woman, according to the source. So, that marked the end of their engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

@storytimewithrikkii Did you know that our girl B Dot, Brittany on Love Is Blind Season 8 actually got engaged to another cast member this season. 👀💍 BUT The storyline was cut and we didn’t see it. She is one of TWO couples that actually got engaged this season but wasn’t shown. For the other couple reveal check out @Reality Receipts Podcast newest clip! This couple is still together and been dating for almost a year! #loveisblindseason8 #loveisblindtea #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblind #loveisblindtiktok #loveisblindtok ♬ original sound - storytimewithrikkii

Kylie and Brian also got engaged in the pods on Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind'.

Source: Netflix

Another couple’s engagement that got left out of Love Is Blind Season 8 is that of Kylie Schuelke and Brian Sumption. The couple, who are still together, took their relationship public in an Instagram post shared on Feb. 17, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The caption read, "From the pods to reality — what a journey! Grateful for every moment, every lesson, and everyone I met along the way. Love Is Blind — you were a wild, unforgettable ride." While fans were happy to see the two together, they were more shocked than anything because their engagement wasn’t shown in Season 8.

Why aren’t all the engaged couples shown on 'Love Is Blind'?