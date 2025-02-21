'Love Is Blind' Fans Have Shared Their Thoughts on Madison Errichiello's Art 'Love Is Blind' fans have strong opinions about Madison's art. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 21 2025, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

In the art world, art is subjective. But when Love Is Blind fans found Madison Errichiello's art outside of Season 8, they became some of her more heavy-handed critics anyway. On the show, she explains in the pods that she likes to make art, even though it isn't her full-time job. And, although there is no artwork featured on her Instagram, some fans did some digging and found evidence of Madison at an art show of some kind.

Her work ranges from some obscure paintings to more straightforward pieces. And in the photos provided in a TikTok about Madison's art, the Love Is Blind cast member offers her pieces at reasonable prices. But, given the way some viewers haven't taken a shine to Madison as one of the singles, many were quick to point out any potential flaws they saw in her art.

Madison's art outside of 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 has drawn questions.

A TikTok user shared a handful of photos they found, presumably from a social media account of Madison's before they were taken down. In one photo, Madison is sitting on a stool in front of some of her mounted artwork. The text on the screen, also presumably from Madison, talks about being a "featured artist" at a weekend event.

"Still collecting my thoughts on what this weekend meant to me, but just wanted to wrap up Art-A-Whirl weekend by giving a big thank you to every single person who supported me in this little dream of mine," Madison wrote in text on the screen. "And a huge thank you to @bluedot for having me as a featured artist. Feeling so grateful."

Some of the art in the images feature painted fruit in various forms. One painting is that of a bowl of two oranges and an eggplant arranged in a phallic way. Another piece of Madison's art shows a bowl of mini watermelons with the word "fruity" painted above them. Madison also once had a website that featured her art, but she appears to have taken it down.

'Love Is Blind' fans aren't impressed by Madison's art.

Outside of Love Is Blind, Madison is a social media manager. And, according to some of the more critical TikTok users who came across her art, she should refrain from quitting her day job. "I KNEW IT! I FRICKING KNEW IT!!" One user commented on TikTok. "'I'm a painnntttter.' OK how's your rent getting paid? It's not by this." Another user wrote, "Why was this fully what I was expecting lol my jaw stayed in place no shock at all."

Someone else commented, "Why did this remind me of not another teen movie when she's painting her mom and it's stick figures." But the comments didn't stop there. Because Leo Braudy, the art dealer from Season 7 of Love Is Blind, commented to give his two cents about the art.