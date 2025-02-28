Virginia and Devin's Political Conversation on 'Love Is Blind' Is Full of Red Flags "Care to comment?" Virginia asks Devin, about some hot button issues. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 28 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Even the most laid back couples on Love Is Blind have their issues. And for Virginia and Devin, those issues are pushed to the forefront thanks to Virginia urging Devin to have a difficult conversation about politics with her in Episode 10. She tells Devin to "force" himself to "ask [her] the hard questions." It turns into a discussion about politics and social issues that Devin does not seem ready for.

When it comes to Virginia, though, she seems intent on airing everything out and getting out the difficult and hot button topics before they say "I do." Which, if you think about what they are about to do in terms of vowing to stay together forever, is a fair ask of Devin. But it seems to open up a can of worms that almost makes it look like Virginia wanted to butt heads with her husband-to-be.

Virginia and Devin's politics may be different on 'Love Is Blind.'

Virginia urges Devin to tell her what might make her mad and what might make him upset after hearing her answers. She points out that they have just two weeks at this point until their wedding day. After Devin assures her that they agree on most things, Virginia asks, "What about politics?" And from there, things spiral a bit between the pair.

"I usually vote democratic, but it's generally a pretty flawed system," Virginia says. "I think it's important to vote." When Devin asks if she aligns her voting decision to her faith, she says she does, but that there are other things to consider. Virginia explains that she has "different ideas" than what a conservative Christian might have while she is also Christian.

"I think people should have abortion rights, you know, that type of stuff," Virginia says. I think gay people should have rights, all those things. And it's hard, because all those things are, like, becoming political conversations again, when it's like, I thought we were so far past that, but we're not." When Devin doesn't have much of a response, Virginia asks him, "Care to comment, or no?"

Unlike Virginia, Devin doesn't have hard stances on political and social issues. But that could be a problem for them, if Virginia's beliefs and her ability to be vocal about those beliefs, don't quite align with Devin's lack of action or concern when it comes to these issues. It could all be part of a bigger issue for the pair.

Virginia and Devin are 10000% NOT making it down that aisle #LoveIsBlindS8 #LoveIsBlind8 — Kim Possible, MD. (@Kim_Buh_Lee) February 21, 2025

Some fans think Virginia doesn't want to marry Devin at all.

After Virginia's discussion with Devin about her prenuptial agreement and not the political talk, some Love Is Blind fans think Virginia isn't all in when it comes to the relationship. "I feel like Virginia always looks down or away from Devin coz she only likes the way he sounds from the pods, and not actually how he physically looks like," one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "She could be holding on to the emotional connection more."