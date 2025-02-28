Ben and Sara Reach Their Wedding Day on 'Love Is Blind' — Do They Get Married? (SPOILERS) Ben is eager to marry Sara, but she's clearly having second thoughts... By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 28 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 8 of Love Is Blind. It feels like it's been ages since we've seen multiple couples from Love Is Blind make it to the altar, right? In recent seasons, many couples have called it quits before the big day, but Season 8 might be different — we could see all four final couples say "I do!"

Article continues below advertisement

The first couple to make it to their wedding day is Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga. They've experienced their fair share of relationship challenges and drama, but it looks like they are ready to commit to forever... or are they? Here's what you need to know, including if Ben and Sara actually get married!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Do Ben and Sara get married in Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind'?

In a shocking turn of events, Ben and Sara do NOT get married. According to Reddit user u/TurbulentReason3888, the two go their separate ways — and it appears this happens at the altar, on their wedding day. The OP suggests the split was largely influenced by the drama surrounding Ben on TikTok, where Sara stumbled upon a video posted by a woman who accused Ben of manipulating and abusing her.

Though the woman doesn't name Ben explicitly, he soon confesses to Sara that the video is about him. However, he insists the woman is lying and fabricating the story. By the end of Episode 9, they are clearly on shaky ground, with their relationship hanging in the balance. Despite this, Ben and Sara quickly reconcile, and by Episode 12, they are still together and moving forward toward their wedding day.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

That said, it's important to recognize that all of this breakup talk is purely speculative, and nothing has been definitively confirmed. We won't know for certain what happens until the finale airs. For all we know, Ben and Sara could be happily married and living their best lives together, having overcome their challenges!

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of their wedding day, Ben's nerves start to kick in pretty quickly, but he reassures himself that he's confident about marrying Sara. He expresses how deeply in love he is with her, making it clear that he has no doubts about saying "I do."

On the other hand, Sara is clearly feeling the pressure. In a confessional, she shares that while she feels ready to marry Ben, she's also dealing with a flood of emotions and a million thoughts running through her mind. Sara explains that, deep down, her heart tells her she's doing the right thing, but her brain keeps telling her, "I don't know."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Before the ceremony begins, Sara starts to freak out. As she gets ready to walk down the aisle, she has an emotional moment with her stepdad, Andy, who offers some calming words of advice about marriage. His words seem to provide her with some temporary comfort, and she gathers herself as she prepares for the next big step.

Article continues below advertisement

However, as Sara approaches the altar, it's clear that the nerves are still getting to her. She looks visibly anxious, and when the officiant asks if she wants to marry Ben, she pauses for a long moment. Her face betrays her internal struggle — she's torn between the love she feels for him and the doubts that have been creeping in.