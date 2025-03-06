'Running Point' Looks to Keep the Momentum Going with Season 2 on Netflix Good news, 'Running Point' fans: The game is far from over! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 6 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Inspired by Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Running Point is a slam dunk of a sports comedy series! Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), a 30-something reformed party girl, is suddenly called up to the big league, taking the reins of a legendary basketball empire after her brother airballs his chance and appoints her the new owner.

The series, which premiered on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, has dashed its way into Netflix viewers' hearts, scoring 9.3 million views worldwide in just its first four days. In fact, it quickly climbed to third on the streamer's top 10 English-language series charts. Plus, with a surge of buzz from fans and critics alike, it's clear Running Point is already a fan favorite — but will it return for Season 2? We've got some exciting news!

Source: Netflix

'Running Point' has been renewed for Season 2!

Good news, Running Point fans: The story is far from over! One week after its successful debut, Running Point has officially been renewed for a second season. Kate Hudson announced the thrilling news in a video posted to social media on Thursday, March 6, 2025, saying, "A good basketball team owner knows when to listen to the fans. So we hear you, and so did Netflix. Running Point is officially coming back for Season 2!"

"Thank you so much, everyone who watched the show so far," the star told viewers. "I'm just beyond thrilled because you're really the reason why we're able to come back and do another season. So thank you, and we'll see you next season."

Co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer Mindy Kaling also released a statement following the big news of the renewal, telling Tudum, "We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a Season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show."

"We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched!" Mindy added. "Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and of course executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point."

'Running Point' is actually inspired by a true story.

When Running Point was given a straight-to-series order in June 2021, it was announced that Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner and president, Jeanie Buss, would serve as an executive producer. Jeanie; involvement turned out to be pivotal, especially since the acclaimed show presents a fictionalized take on her trailblazing journey in the world of professional basketball.

"Having known Jeanie since I was a teenager, I felt a unique connection to the character," the star of the show, Kate Hudson, explained to Tudum. "Jeanie's life and career in the male-dominated world of professional basketball are inspiring, and her willingness to let us explore a comedic version of that world was liberating." She continued, "Jeanie's openness and sense of humor allowed us to push boundaries and have fun with the character. We were able to focus on the heart and passion of a woman striving to succeed in a challenging role."

Source: Netflix Jeanie Buss and Kate Hudson at the premiere of 'Running Point.'

Jeanie herself also spoke with Tudum and clarified that while the series doesn't capture every moment of the pressure she felt after becoming the Lakers' controlling owner following her father Jerry Buss's death in 2013, there are plenty of moments that resonate deeply with her.