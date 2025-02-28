Is 'Running Point' Based on a True Story? Separating Fact from Fiction Dysfunctional family? Long-lost sibling? Are these real elements of Jeanie Buss's life? By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 28 2025, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s latest Netflix series, Running Point, dropped all 10 episodes on Feb. 27, 2025, starring Kate Hudson and Brenda Song. The show follows an "unlikely girlboss" who "takes over her dysfunctional family’s basketball team," per the official synopsis.

Running Point is inspired by Los Angeles Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss, but with words like "dysfunctional" thrown into the mix, fans are wondering just how much of the story is true. Since Jeanie is the controlling owner of one of the biggest basketball teams in NBA history, there’s no doubt she influenced the series, but which parts reflect reality? Let's dive into it.

Is 'Running Point' based on a true story?

Source: Netflix

Yes, Running Point on Netflix is based on a true story, loosely inspired by Jeanie Buss’s journey of running an NBA team. However, Netflix clarifies that it’s not a biopic, meaning certain aspects don’t align exactly with Jeanie’s real-life experiences even though they certainly make for good entertainment.

For instance, Jeanie told Tudum that the series doesn’t fully capture the weight she felt after becoming the Lakers's controlling owner following her father Jerry Buss’s passing at age 80 in 2013. However, one scene resonated deeply with her. "There’s one scene where Ali, Brenda Song’s character, says, 'You can’t blow this. It would set women back,'" Jeanie shared.

She added, "That really was the pressure I felt taking this job because it’s such a male-dominated field. Not only am I trying to do well by myself, I’m carrying the hopes and dreams of all women in professional sports or the entertainment business." Jeanie and Kate Hudson’s character, Isla, also have something in common — they’re both trailblazers!

Source: Netflix Jeanie Buss

Jeanie Buss actually has a long-lost sibling, just like in 'Running Point'.

Another aspect of Running Point that draws from real life — though it's only loosely based on actual events — is Jeanie Buss discovering she had a long-lost sibling. "I have a sister that I only recently met," Jeanie revealed to Tudum. While the series includes this storyline, she clarified that it plays out differently than it did in real life.

Jeanie explained that her parents' firstborn, Lee Klose, was placed for adoption because they didn’t have the financial means to care for her at the time. It wasn’t until about five or six years ago that Lee discovered she was related to the Gordon family, Jeanie told Tudum in February 2025. In Running Point, Jeanie’s long-lost sibling is reimagined as Jackie Moreno, played by Fabrizio Guido.

Another real-life element in Running Point is Jeanie Buss’s relationship with her close friend and longtime colleague, Linda Rambis, who is portrayed as Ali Lee by Brenda Song. Jeanie confirmed that Linda inspired the character, noting that they’ve been working together since 1981.

Source: Netflix

While Jeanie wasn’t involved in casting, she did reveal she "put in [her] two cents about Kate early on. "She would understand the character since she and I have known each other for so long. She has seen me operate, she knows sports, and she’s hilarious, talented, and beautiful," Jeanie said. Jeanie also shared that she’s known Kate since she was a teenager.