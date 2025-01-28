Brenda Song Has Always Been a Relationship Girl — A Look Inside Her Love Life Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin got engaged in January 2022. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 28 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite rising to fame as one of Disney Channel's biggest stars, Brenda Song has kept her personal life largely out of the public eye. This, of course, includes her relationships, which she's kept mostly private throughout her career!

That said, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star has been seen with a few lovers over the years. However, she's now happily building a family with her fiancé, former child actor Macaulay Culkin. But let's take a trip down memory lane and take a look at Brenda Song's relationship history!



Brenda Song's relationship history started with Trace Cyrus.

Before we get into Brenda's relationship with her former fiancé Trace Cyrus, there was a rumor about a fling with Joe Jonas in 2009. While neither party confirmed the romance, the two Disney stars fueled speculation after they were spotted together a few times in public.

From 2010 to 2017, Brenda Song was in an on-and-off relationship with musician Trace Cyrus, the son of country legend Billy Ray Cyrus and brother to Miley and Noah Cyrus. The couple got engaged in 2011 after just one year of dating.

I am very excited to say, last week I asked my girlfriend Brenda Song to marry me and she said YES! We are both very excited to be engaged! — Trace Cyrus (@TraceCyrus) October 14, 2011

"I am very excited to say [that] last week I asked my girlfriend Brenda Song to marry me and she said YES!" Trace shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 14, 2011. "We are both very excited to be engaged!"

However, the engagement was short-lived, and they called it off the following year. They tried to make it work for a while, but ultimately ended their relationship for good in 2017. In honor of their history, Trace released an emotional song titled "Brenda" on Valentine's Day the following year.

Brenda has been in a relationship with Macaulay Culkin since 2017.

In 2014, Brenda and Macaulay Culkin first met at actor Seth Green's house. Three years later, in June 2017, the celebs crossed paths again while working together on the indie film Changeland. Shortly after, they started dating, but they've kept their relationship so private that, to this day, many fans are shocked to learn they're not only engaged but also parents!



Yes, you read that right: Brenda and Macaulay are engaged and have kids! Their first son, Dakota Song Culkin, was born on April 5, 2021. He's named in honor of Macaulay's late sister, Dakota, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2008. The pair got engaged in January 2022 after more than four years together. They welcomed their second son, Carson, just before Christmas that same year.

In January 2025, the couple sat down with Cosmopolitan for the magazine's Love Issue, where Brenda shared that she and Macaulay have "talked about eloping." But there's a catch: "I was like, 'If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there,'" the Last Showgirl actress explained. Macaulay, not wanting to upset his future mother-in-law, responded, "I wouldn't even!"

As for making things official with a wedding, it seems they're taking their time: "Do you not want to marry me?" Macaulay playfully asked Brenda during the interview, prompting her to laugh. "I'm fine if we don't," he added. "I just want to know."