Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Macaulay Culkin's Career as a Child Actor Led Him to a Significant Net Worth Macaulay Culkin didn't even know he was wealthy until he turned 18. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 7 2024, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Being a child star comes with major drawbacks, and Macaulay Culkin knows that better than most. The Home Alone star was famous before his age had two digits in it, and that fame came with more attention and money than any child his age should ever have to deal with.

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay's early career success has also left many wondering what the actor's net worth is. Here's what we know about his net worth and about where he gets his money from.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Macaulay Culkin's net worth?

Macaulay's estimated net worth is reportedly around $18 million. In a 2018 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor said that he didn't even realize he was wealthy while he was acting because he didn't have access to the money he had made until he turned 18, which was four years after he "retired" from acting.

"I didn't see it until I turned 18, I call it the 'Slip of Paper' meeting, where they pretty much put a number on a piece of paper and slide it across the table and then—boom! There you go," he said. "So I felt like some kid worked really, really hard, and I inherited all of his money pretty much. I had kind of no real sense, but at the same time, it allows me to treat everything like a hobby really. I do nothing for my dinner nowadays, so I can do all kinds of projects."

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay Culkin Former child star Net worth: $18 million Macaulay Culkin is a former child star who is best known for his central roles in films like Home Alone and Uncle Buck. He unofficially retired from acting when he was just 14 years old but had already made a substantial amount of money as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Birthdate: Aug. 26, 1980 Birthplace: New York, N.Y. Birth Name: Macaulay Carson Culkin Father: Christopher Cornelius "Kit" Culkin Mother: Patricia Brentrup

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay was one of the most bankable stars of his era.

Although he was just a child at the peak of his fame, there were few actors in Hollywood who could better guarantee a hit. Joe Roth, the chairman of 20th Century Fox in 1991, told The New York Times as much. "There are no 11-year-old kids that sell tickets like Macaulay. To get the kid in a lead part, that's a great asset. Look, if Joe Blow were cast in a movie and Mel Gibson is suddenly available in nine months, you wait nine months," he said.