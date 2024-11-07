Home > Entertainment > Movies A Poster for Macaulay Culkin's 'Cabin Alone' Is Going Viral, but Is It Real? 'Cabin Alone' is not real, but it's a movie that plenty of people want to be real. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 7 2024, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/YODA BBY ABY

Macaulay Culkin is one of the most successful child actors in history, and the most pivotal roles he took on as a child were in the Home Alone films. Macaulay doesn't act as often anymore, but many people got excited after a poster for a new movie called Cabin Alone began circulating online.

Cabin Alone appears to be some sort of pseudo-sequel to the Home Alone films, but many want to know whether the movie is even real. Here's what we know about the movie and whether it's real.

Is 'Cabin Alone' a real movie?

Cabin Alone is not a real movie. The poster that is trending online originated with a Facebook post featuring a poster for the movie, but as you may have guessed, the poster was made through either AI or Photoshop and is not actually a project that's in development. The new movie seems to suggest that Macaulay will co-star in the project with Catherine O'Hara, who played his mother in the original films.

In spite of the fact that there is basically no evidence that this movie is real, the Facebook post where the poster originated has more than 100,000 likes, and plenty of comments from people who evidently believe that the poster is real. Apparently, it doesn't take much to convince the public to be excited for a project that they would probably want to see, even if it's not real.

Here's how you know the poster is fake.

Your first clue that the poster is not real is that it was posted by an account called “YODA BBY ABY," which appears to be dedicated to posting fake movie sequel posters exactly like Cabin Alone. If the origin of the poster didn't clue you in, though, the poster itself might have. Macaulay and Catherine have obviously been photoshopped, and Macaulay's name is spelled wrong and has a random capital letter in the middle of it.

The movie's official description also doesn't read exactly like the description Disney might have come up with. "NEW HOME ALONE!!! KEVIN AND HIS MOM!!!" it starts. Again that probably should have been enough to clue you in. "This Christmas, Kevin McCallister and his mom arrive early to their family’s remote cabin, only to learn the rest of the family’s flight is delayed."

"When Marv and Harry target the supposedly empty cabin, Kevin and his mom join forces to defend it in the ultimate showdown," it continues. "With snow-covered traps, outrageous pranks, and high-stakes holiday antics, they turn the quiet cabin into a thrilling battleground that’ll have you laughing and cheering. Get ready for a wild holiday adventure with Cabin Alone, streaming on Disney+ this December!"