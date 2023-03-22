Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Welcome Baby No. 2 — How Long Have They Been Together? By Katherine Stinson Mar. 22 2023, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Often times we tend to talk about relationships in Hollywood ending, so much so that it's easy to forget that there are in fact some celebrity couples that have withstood the test of time! Case in point — Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin. The couple has been going strong for years but are quite private about how they make it work.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple just recently welcomed their second child (and kept the pregnancy a secret from the public for months!). So how long have Brenda and Macaulay been together? Are they married? Here's everything we know about Brenda and Macaulay's relationship timeline.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a look at the relationship timeline for Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

It all started in 2017 on a movie set in Thailand. Brenda and Macaulay had both been cast in Seth Green's movie Changeland. Little did they know that sparks would fly after the cameras stopped rolling. Brenda and Macaulay both tend to keep details about their relationship relatively private, rarely posting each other on social media. However, Brenda once told Esquire, "You can’t be around [Macaulay] and not be happy."

Macaulay noted in the same Esquire interview that he kept waiting for a catch when he first started dating Brenda that never came, saying, "No — sometimes it’s just good." Brenda and Macaulay welcomed their first child together in 2021, a son named Dakota Song Culkin, named in honor of Macaulay's late sister Dakota. So, are Brenda and Macaulay married? Do they have any other kids?

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids do Brenda and Macaulay have?

True to the couple's private nature, the world was completely unaware that Brenda gave birth to the couple's second child sometime before Christmas 2022, according to an Us Weekly report. Macaulay's brother Kieran confirmed it during an interview with Access Hollywood, revealing that he still needed to meet Brenda and Macaulay's second baby. Brenda and Macaulay's second child is reportedly a boy named Carson.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Brenda and Macaulay aren't married yet, the couple have been engaged for some time. A source told Us Weekly that, "[Brenda and Macaulay are] committed to each other and are fully in it for the long haul ... They’re very in love with each other and have been from the beginning.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What's next for the couple?

Brenda, who recently voiced a character on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is part of the cast for the upcoming TV series Blue Eye Samurai, according to her IMDb page. Macaulay doesn't have any upcoming projects if his IMDb page is any indication, but one cute detail about one of his past guest-star roles was the fact that he appeared on Brenda's Hulu series Dollface!