Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Named Their First Child After Macaulay's Sister

Dakota Culkin was killed in a car accident at the age of 29 in 2008. According to E! News, Dakota “was struck by a car when she stepped off the curb and in front of a moving vehicle" in Los Angeles. At the time, the family released a brief statement confirming Dakota's death.

"We can officially confirm that the victim is Dakota Culkin," the family told TMZ . "This is a terrible tragic accident. We have no further comment at this time.”