Will 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Return for Season 3? Here's What We Know

Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) is back y'all, and she brought the rest of the Proud family with her! That's right, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is back for a second season, and naturally, it has left us with one, Oscar Proud-sized question.

Will there be a Season 3 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder? Given the success of the first season, Disney Plus quickly renewed The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for a second season before fans even had a chance to fret about the future of the series. So without further ado, here's what we know about the status of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3, so far.

Will there be a Season 3 of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'?

As of Feb. 2, 2023, Disney Plus hasn't renewed The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for Season 3. However, there's no reason to panic yet Proud Family fans! After all, all 10 episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 just dropped on Disney Plus (perfect for a binge-watching weekend!) so it's understandable that there isn't any official news yet about The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3 yet.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar (who also created the original Proud Family series, just FYI) revealed to WJTV that they felt like the positive social media responses to the first season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was what sold Disney on renewing the series for a second season. Bruce said, "We never did really understand how (The Proud Family) landed for us in the Black community until social media."

When the creators were asked to respond to criticism that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was more political than the original series, Ralph said, "We've always been topical. That's nothing new, that's just in our DNA." He added that he believed that it was their job to highlight authentic experiences in the series, and that included adding new LGBTQ characters (in response to the online criticism of the new Proud Family series.)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder star Kyla Pratt echoed the co-creators sentiment during an interview with KTLA, saying, "We’re very big on representation here... I feel mentally, that helps anyone watching television is when you can see someone who looks like you, sounds like you and acts like you.”

Thoughts of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3 aside, the second season has a whole slew of fun guest stars, including Lil Nas, Normani, Chance the Rapper, Brenda Song, Cee-Lo Green, Jane Lynch, Bretman Rock (returning from the first season), and many more!