'The Proud Family' Theme Song That We Know and Love Has Been Rebranded

It’s no secret that a catchy theme song contributes to the legacy of a show. From Power’s “Big Rich Town” by 50 Cent to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s “Yo Home To Bel-Air” by Will Smith, a good theme song serves up the perfect dose of nostalgia. And such is the case with Disney’s classic, The Proud Family.

The original Proud Family theme song was performed by Solange Knowles and Destiny’s Child. But, with the reboot of the cartoon classic, showrunners decided to switch things up a little bit. So, who sings The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder theme song? Here’s what we know.