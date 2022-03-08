Hands Up, Cash Out! Why Are the Gross Sisters From 'The Proud Family' Blue?

In an interview with Global Grind, voice actress, The Amanda Show alumna, and natural haircare entrepreneur Raquel Lee Bolleau talked about reprising her role as the sisterly trio.

“Let me tell you something about the Gross Sisters, not only are we coming back louder and prouder but you guys have a treat coming because let’s just say the Gross Sisters have not changed very much in their ways but they are definitely well-versed in what they do," Raquel told the publication.