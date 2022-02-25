Could Fan-Favorite Peanut Guy From 'The Proud Family Movie' Return for the Reboot?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney Plus.

Things literally went nuts in the series finale of the hit Disney Channel series The Proud Family. After Oscar Proud (Tommy Davidson) banned Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) from celebrating her 16th birthday the way she wanted, the entire Proud family was invited to go to Legume Island. They're invited by the evil clone of Dr. Carver (Arsenio Hall), a renowned peanut-ologist.