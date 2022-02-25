Could Fan-Favorite Peanut Guy From 'The Proud Family Movie' Return for the Reboot?By Katherine Stinson
Feb. 25 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney Plus.
Things literally went nuts in the series finale of the hit Disney Channel series The Proud Family. After Oscar Proud (Tommy Davidson) banned Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) from celebrating her 16th birthday the way she wanted, the entire Proud family was invited to go to Legume Island. They're invited by the evil clone of Dr. Carver (Arsenio Hall), a renowned peanut-ologist.
Dr. Carver's clone wanted to convince Oscar to hand over his Proud snacks multiplying formula so he could create an evil army of peanut clones. All the real Dr. Carver wanted to do was create peaceful peanut genomes, but his clone went bad after Dr. Carver left him in the sun too long. The Prouds were able to stop Carver's clone — however, fans are wondering if the real Dr. Carver will return in the reboot series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
Will Dr. Carver be in 'The Proud Family' Reboot?
As of February 25, 2022, there's no confirmation that Dr. Carver will return for the reboot series. There are ten confirmed episodes total in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, so we definitely don't want to rule out any old faces returning just yet. After all, Dr. Carver's appearance in The Proud Family Movie was a clever way to educate viewers about a real-life African-American scientist.
Dr. Carver pointed out in The Proud Family Movie that he was a descendant of the real-life historical figure George Washington Carver. Oscar proudly noted that George Washington Carver was the scientist responsible for coming up with hundreds of uses for peanuts, including instant coffee, soap and, of course, peanut butter.
The result of Dr. Carver's peanut-cloning experiments certainly went haywire in The Proud Family Movie, but he could feasibly return to the reboot. Penny is 14 again in the first two episodes of the new series, while the events of the original Proud Family film had her clashing with Oscar over turning 16.
One great thing that the conflict with Dr. Carver's clone achieved in the original series finale was the fact that it helped Penny realize just how much she loved her family. She acknowledged she had her issues with Oscar but she would never want to lose him, especially to an evil peanut clone army. While the reboot shouldn't copy the same plot from the film, it would be fun to see how Dr. Carver would factor into the new modern revival series.
Maybe Dr. Carver could create the world's first peanut clone influencer? (And promptly have said influencer get cancelled for causing allergic reactions?) The possibilities are endless in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. It would certainly be wonderful if the show could introduce more new characters that have ties to African-American historical figures, just like the original series did so well.
Catch new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder every Wednesday on Disney Plus.