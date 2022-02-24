Makeup Boy on 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Is Voiced by a Real-Life Influencer

Makeup Boy on 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Is Voiced by a Real-Life InfluencerBy Katherine Stinson
Feb. 24 2022, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney Plus.
Penny Proud is utterly perplexed by her best friend's obsession with Makeup Boy, the hottest makeup influencer on the net. In Episode 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Penny decides to become an influencer herself, clashing with Makeup Boy as a result.
To say that Penny goes on a cancel crusade would be an understatement. She gets her first taste of power after she cancels Makeup Boy for calling her friends basic and overcharging for photos. While Penny's reasoning for canceling Makeup Boy were understandable, she learns a valuable lesson after she cancels the rest of her friends, the school, and most movies. Before we learn about Penny's life lesson, let's reveal the real-life influencer who voiced Makeup Boy.
Bretman Rock is the voice of Makeup Boy on 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.'
Makeup Boy is voiced by Bretman Rock, a real-life makeup influencer with 18.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Bretman is Filipino-American. He's only 23 years old, but Bretman has already made significant accomplishments in his career.
Not only has Bretman been creating viral content since the early 2010s, but he was also the first openly gay man to grace the cover of Playboy magazine. Before he made it on the Playboy cover, Bretman starred in his own online reality TV series for MTV titled MTV Following: Bretman Rock. MTV followed up with Bretman for another series, 30 Days With: Bretman Rock.
Just like Makeup Boy in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Bretman collaborated with Wet n Wild on his own makeup line. The influencer also worked on a Micheal Kors holiday campaign, appeared in TikTok star Bella Poarch's music video for her single "Build a B---h," and more.
Bretman is also quite candid and hilariously snarky in his social media posts. In one Instagram caption, Bretman wrote, "This has got to be THE BEST PRESENT EVER. I mean yes I got it for myself but still." The present? A pair of hot pink Croc heels.
So what lesson did Penny learn from Makeup Boy?
After Penny (who is voiced by Kyla Pratt) herself gets canceled, she runs into a cute beagle without an owner on her way home from school. Makeup Boy arrives on a scooter, and asks Penny if she'd want to adopt the beagle. He explains that he's been helping rescue dogs, not for clout, but because he genuinely wants to help them. Makeup Boy admits he let his influencer fame get to him, and he had forgotten what was truly important.
He warns Penny not to let that happen to her. It dawns on Penny that she already failed there.
After her run-in with Makeup Boy, Penny realizes she messed up and apologizes to her family. So in the end, Makeup Boy was a true influencer, just not in the way he expected.
You can stream Episodes 1-2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder now on Disney Plus.