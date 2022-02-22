Dijonay Jones Voice Actress Karen Malina White on Accusations of Colorism in 'The Proud Family' (EXCLUSIVE)

Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt) stole our hearts in late 2001 when The Proud Family made its network debut. The series made history as Disney’s first Black animated series and ran for four years before it went off air.

In the decades since the series premiered, the show has received backlash for perpetuating racist stereotypes. Now that the series has been revived, showrunners face pressure from viewers who suggest that The Proud Family has a history of being problematic.