After 15 Years, Zack and Cody's Unforgettable Dinner Reservation Is Here! Zack and Cody tried to eat at a restaurant in Italy in 2009 but couldn't get a table until November 16, 2023. Now, their reservation is almost here! By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 15 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

If you grew up with the Suite Life franchise, chances are you remember the episode where Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody (Cole Sprouse) tried to eat at the best restaurant "in all of Italy." The fan-favorite twins requested a reservation, but Chef Gigi (Sandra Purpuro) told them she couldn't get them a table until Nov. 16, 2023.

Now, after 15 years of waiting, Zack and Cody will finally get to eat at Chef Gigi's restaurant. Their reservation is just a few days away, and the fans (including us) couldn't be more excited to see what's in store!

On November 16, 2023, Zack and Cody will finally get to eat at Chef Gigi's restaurant!

For those unaware, the Jan. 23, 2009 episode of The Suite Life on Deck, titled "When in Rome...," saw the SS Tipton dock in — you guessed it — Rome, Italy. While there, Cody told Zack he wanted to eat at Chef Gigi's restaurant. So, they headed over there and quickly learned they couldn't get a reservation.

"I could squeeze you in at 7:30," Chef Gigi said, to which the "educationally gifted" twin replied, "Perfect!" However, she wasn't finished: "On November 16, 2023," Chef Gigi shockingly revealed. "But that's in 15 years!" Cody cried. Zack then brought up a good point: "What if I don't feel like Italian that day?"

@disneyplus This is the year we can finally get our dinner reservation. 😮‍💨 15 years since this episode of The Suite Life on Deck, streaming on DisneyPlus! ♬ original sound - Disney+ - Disney+

While the boys wallowed in self-pity, Mr. Moseby walked into the restaurant and immediately got a table. Zack and Cody were eager to join Mr. Moseby, with the latter telling him, "I want to eat here more than anything in the world!" Mr. Moseby clapped back, "Well, then you should have made reservations 15 years ago." OK, valid point.

Luckily, the twins got themselves hired by Chef Gigi — but they didn't want to work; they just wanted to eat the food! In the end, Cody was fired, and Zack enjoyed a delicious meal with Chef Gigi.

'Suite Life on Deck' fans are eagerly awaiting the dinner reservation.

The big day is right around the corner, but Suite Life on Deck fans are already anticipating the festivities. In fact, many have taken to Disney Channel's social media pages to express their excitement.

"My inner child is currently healing," one person wrote on Instagram. "I love that they remembered thissss." A second fan said, "The fact that Disney Channel saw all of our posts and remembered this episode is amazing."

Others took to the comment section and asked Disney if they could film something with Cole and Dylan Sprouse to commemorate such a special time in their lives. "PLEASE ASK THE TWINS TO MAKE A POST OMG," one person enthusiastically shared.