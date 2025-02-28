Jeanie Buss Is the Controlling Owner of the Lakers — Her Net Worth Has to Be Huge, Right? Jeanie's life as the Lakers' owner is portrayed in the Netflix series 'Running Point'. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 28 2025, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Most people know Jeanie Buss as the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic NBA teams in history. But her connection to sports began long before she took on that role. At just 19 years old, Jeanie was already involved in the sports world, though she had been exposed to it her entire life. Her father, Dr. Jerry Buss, purchased the Los Angeles Strings of the World Team Tennis league in the mid-1970s — just before Jeanie entered her teens.

In 1979, he became the owner of the Lakers, per the NBA's official website. When her father passed away in 2013, Jeanie stepped into the role of controlling owner and president of the Lakers — a position she was thrust into but well prepared for. Given the title she inherited, you’d imagine she’s pretty well off, right? Let’s take a look at Jeanie Buss’s net worth.

What is Jeanie Buss's net worth?

Jeanie Buss has an estimated net worth of $700 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She gained full control over the Lakers’ decisions in 2013. However, when her father Jerry passed, she and her five siblings inherited his 66 percent stake in the team. Each of Jerry’s children reportedly owns an equal share of the franchise, approximately 11 percent each. With the Lakers’ valuation reaching $6.5 billion in 2024, that puts each sibling’s stake at an estimated $715 million.

While Jeanie's life serves as the inspiration for the Netflix series Running Point, which premiered in February 2025 and stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon (a character based on Jeanie), her journey to the top took much longer than the show portrays.

Though she ultimately took on the challenge of leading the Lakers, it was a daunting task — especially as a woman managing a major NBA team in a historically male-dominated space. Jeanie told Tudum that she spent decades working in the NBA, including serving as a member of the league’s Board of Governors, before becoming the Lakers's controlling owner.

What was early life like for Jeanie Buss?

Jeanie was practically born into the sports world. She started working for her father’s tennis team, the Los Angeles Strings, at 19, but that was just the beginning, according to Lakers Nation.