What To Know About How To Watch Every Episode of Netflix's 'Million Dollar Secret'

"How far would you go when a million dollars is on the line?" Reality TV might be considered low-brow, but let's be real —we absolutely love it! And we can't stop obsessing over Netflix's latest competition show, Million Dollar Secret. In this new series, which is now streaming on Netflix, 12 contestants plunge into a heart-pounding game of predator and prey. The twist? One player is a millionaire, and the rest must hunt them down for a chance to snatch the money for themselves.

Over eight intense episodes, alliances shift faster than you can say "backstab," and every move could be a game-changer. In this ruthless game of strategy and survival, the players should trust absolutely no one. Now, if you're interested in watching Million Dollar Secret, here's everything you need to know about its episode release schedule!

What is the 'Million Dollar Secret' episode release schedule?

The episode release schedule for Season 1 of Million Dollar Secret is nice and simple, but of course, Netflix is sticking with its trusty "one batch at a time" method, which means no binging everything in one go. You know, just enough to keep the fans stressing over their favorite contestants!

But don't worry your pretty little head about it because remembering when each brand-new batch drops is a total breeze. And the first batch of episodes alone should keep you hooked for at least half a day!

The episode release schedule for Season 1 of Million Dollar Secret is below: Wednesday, March 26: Episodes 1–3

Wednesday, April 2: Episodes 4–6

Wednesday, April 9: Episodes 7–8 So, while the Million Dollar Secret episodes are spaced out over three weeks, we still get eight juicy episodes filled to the brim with drama, backstabbing, and plenty of unexpected twists — basically, all the good stuff!

How does 'Million Dollar Secret' work?

Now that we've got the episode release dates locked down, let's rewind a bit and break down exactly how Million Dollar Secret works. Here's the premise! Twelve strangers arrive at a lavish lakeside estate, each greeted by a mysterious welcome gift: A box. Eleven of them are empty, but one holds $1 million. The catch? The one lucky recipient gets to keep the cash, but only if they can keep it a secret and make sure no one figures out it's theirs. Sounds easy, right? Well, not so fast!

In every single episode, host Peter Serafinowicz gives the millionaire a secret mission to complete, giving them a potential advantage in the game. Meanwhile, the other players are caught up in daily activities designed to help them sniff out the millionaire. At the nightly dinners, they'll strategize and attempt to vote out the one person they suspect has the fortune.

