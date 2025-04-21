K-Stew Is Officially Married and Her Wedding Was the Private Ceremony She Teased Years Before Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer began dating in 2019. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 21 2025, 2:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@spillzdylz

You might have seen Kristen Stewart get married once before in a lavish ceremony to none other than Edward Cullen, a la the Twilight franchise, but when she married longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer, it was a different kind of event. Kristen and Dylan's wedding in real life was a lot more low-key, but that's the way the couple had apparently planned it to be for years.

They got married on April 20, 2025, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the ceremony was small and held at Kristen's home in Los Angeles. The couple also reportedly obtained their marriage license earlier in the week in preparation for the wedding. Kristen and Dylan began dating in 2019, and they got engaged in 2021.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's wedding took place at their home.

In the photos from TMZ of Kristen and Dylan's wedding, it looks like the women wore off-white and beige dresses. And, according to Kristen back in 2021, they always hoped for a smaller ceremony than what some might expect from celebrities in the entertainment business. It was also so private that Dylan didn't immediately share any photos or details on what appears to be her public Instagram account afterward.

In 2021, Kristen appeared on Sirius XM's Howard Stern Show and shared not only the details of her engagement but the wedding plans she hoped to make with her then-fiancé. "I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come," she said at the time. "I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

Some of those friends, per TMZ, included Brandon Davis and singer Ashley Benson, along with Kristen's stylist Cj Romero. The couple and their guests reportedly had a small reception at the Mexican restaurant Casita Del Campo following their home ceremony. Outside of the sneaky photos taken at the nuptials, Kristen and Dylan seem to prefer to keep their private life mostly out of the spotlight if they can help it.

How did Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer meet?

According to People, Kristen and Dylan originally met on-set in 2013. However, Kristen and the screenwriter didn't become an official couple until much later, in 2019. They were first spotted together in public in August 2019, less than a year after Kristen and her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell called it quits.