It's Time to Recount Kristen Stewart's Entire Relationship History According to Kristen, when she reconnected with Dylan Meyer on a movie set in 2019 — they'd first met in 2013 — "all bets were off." By Melissa Willets Feb. 15 2024, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Once upon a time, fans thought actor Kristen Stewart and her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson would live happily ever after. But can you believe it has been over a decade since this seemingly forever couple broke up?

Indeed, Kristen has moved on with Dylan Meyer, and the pair plans to get hitched. Before the Spencer star walks down the aisle, let's review her entire relationship history, shall we?

Robert Pattinson

Although Kristen is rumored to have dated many people in her life, we're going to stick to her major relationships that are actually confirmed. Of course, her most high-profile relationship was with Robert. The two became an item circa 2009 and reportedly dated off and on until 2013.

The romance ended in spectacular fashion, when the Snow White and the Huntsman star was photographed making out with the director of the film, Rupert Sanders.

Kristen publicly apologized for cheating, saying in a statement, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry." She may have been sorry, but her relationship with Robert was soon over.

Alicia Cargile

Kristen was reportedly dating actor Lane Garrison after she and Robert split, but the actor soon went public with a new love named Alicia Cargile in 2014. "I think also right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend," she said about the relationship. "We‘ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, 'Finally, I can feel again.'"

But less than two years later, the couple decided to go their separate ways, with a source telling Radar Online, "Kristen is just so busy right now that she does not have the time to be in a serious relationship."

Stella Maxwell

Kristen was linked to model Stella Maxwell after a string of rumored hookups including one with Nicholas Hoult — whom she said was just a good friend. But when it came to Stella, the alter ego of famed Twilight character Bella Swan made no secret of her feelings. Kristen and the tall blonde beauty dated from around 2016–2019.

A source told Us Weekly, about the reason for the breakup, "They stopped seeing eye to eye and were living very different lives," and added that Kristen's work schedule had her traveling all over the world, adding to tension in the relationship.

Sara Dinkin

Following her breakup with Stella, Kristen found solace in a new relationship with Sara Dinkin, a stylist. But that relationship didn't last long, and by the end of 2019, Kristen had found her person, Dylan Meyer.

Dylan Meyer

According to Kristen, when she reconnected with Dylan on a movie set in 2019 — they'd first met in 2013 — "all bets were off." By 2021, Dylan proposed. "I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f--king so cute," Kristen told Howard Stern about their engagement.