Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships

It's Time to Recount Kristen Stewart's Entire Relationship History

According to Kristen, when she reconnected with Dylan Meyer on a movie set in 2019 — they'd first met in 2013 — "all bets were off."

Melissa Willets - Author
By

Feb. 15 2024, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Kristen Stewart at the "Love Lies Bleeding" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20, 2024
Source: Getty Images

Once upon a time, fans thought actor Kristen Stewart and her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson would live happily ever after. But can you believe it has been over a decade since this seemingly forever couple broke up?

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, Kristen has moved on with Dylan Meyer, and the pair plans to get hitched. Before the Spencer star walks down the aisle, let's review her entire relationship history, shall we?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson at the 'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2' Germany Premiere at CineStar on Nov. 16, 2012
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Robert Pattinson

Although Kristen is rumored to have dated many people in her life, we're going to stick to her major relationships that are actually confirmed.

Of course, her most high-profile relationship was with Robert. The two became an item circa 2009 and reportedly dated off and on until 2013.

The romance ended in spectacular fashion, when the Snow White and the Huntsman star was photographed making out with the director of the film, Rupert Sanders.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen publicly apologized for cheating, saying in a statement, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry."

She may have been sorry, but her relationship with Robert was soon over.

Alicia Cargile and Kristen Stewart are seen at LAX on May 19, 2016
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Alicia Cargile

Kristen was reportedly dating actor Lane Garrison after she and Robert split, but the actor soon went public with a new love named Alicia Cargile in 2014.

"I think also right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend," she said about the relationship. "We‘ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, 'Finally, I can feel again.'"

But less than two years later, the couple decided to go their separate ways, with a source telling Radar Online, "Kristen is just so busy right now that she does not have the time to be in a serious relationship."

Article continues below advertisement
Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on June 13, 2017
Source: Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

Kristen was linked to model Stella Maxwell after a string of rumored hookups including one with Nicholas Hoult — whom she said was just a good friend.

But when it came to Stella, the alter ego of famed Twilight character Bella Swan made no secret of her feelings. Kristen and the tall blonde beauty dated from around 2016–2019.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told Us Weekly, about the reason for the breakup, "They stopped seeing eye to eye and were living very different lives," and added that Kristen's work schedule had her traveling all over the world, adding to tension in the relationship.

Kristen Stewart and Sara Dinkin walking together in Los Angeles on Dec. 24, 2018
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Sara Dinkin

Following her breakup with Stella, Kristen found solace in a new relationship with Sara Dinkin, a stylist.

But that relationship didn't last long, and by the end of 2019, Kristen had found her person, Dylan Meyer.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Meyer

According to Kristen, when she reconnected with Dylan on a movie set in 2019 — they'd first met in 2013 — "all bets were off." By 2021, Dylan proposed.

"I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f--king so cute," Kristen told Howard Stern about their engagement.

Talking about their wedding plans to Andy Cohen in 2023, Kristen said she might want Guy Fieri to officiate, although, the couple may just say "I do" privately.

"I think we're probably just going to marry each other and then call Guy and say, 'You were here in spirit, babe,'" she joked.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Kristen Stewart Is the Creative Visionary Behind the New boygenius Movie

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Are Partners in 'Happiest Season' but What About in Real Life?

Kristen Stewart Will Play Princess Diana — Twitter Questions Casting Choice

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.