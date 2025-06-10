"Looks Like It Coughs" — Woman Exposes Fiancé’s Disgusting Favorite Pillow "I was expecting bad, but that I fear, is far far far worse." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 10 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@rutttyy01

We’re all guilty of having questionable habits, some worse than others. We’re human, and definitely not perfect, so not everything we do is going to earn a stamp of approval from everyone, and that’s OK. Some people prefer weird food combos, while others follow cringe-worthy rituals. As long as you aren't harming anyone (or yourself), it's fine. The only time it might not be is when you invite someone into your life (i.e., dating or marriage) and suddenly your habit becomes their problem.

Case in point is TikTok user @rutttyy01 who revealed that she’s now forced to share a bed not just with her fiancé, but with his ungodly pillow that she claims has been around "since the dawn of time." I’m not faulting the guy for wanting to hang onto a pillow that might be tied to memories, or is just plain comfortable. But at some point, you’ve got to admit … this is not OK. Here’s a look at the pillow in question and why it’s become such a problem in their household.

This woman is exposing her fiancé for his gross favorite pillow.

TikToker @rutttyy01, who goes by Abigheal, got candid with her viewers by giving them a firsthand look at her fiancé’s favorite pillow, which is absolutely disgusting and far worse than anything her viewers (or I) were expecting. It’s bad.

And it’s not like he just hangs onto it for comfort or keeps it tucked away in a closet. No, he sleeps with it. Every night. Which means she has to sleep with it, too.

Abigheal explained, "My fiancé has a pillow that is so horribly disgusting that I fear even being in the same bed as it. I fear laying beside it, because I think I could probably catch something from it." OK, maybe it’s just a little stained? A few faint marks? It can’t be that bad, right?

Wrong. She goes on to tell viewers, "This man has no pimples on his face laying on this thing ... I have no clue how." So if it hasn’t given him acne, maybe it’s not the worst?

Wrong again. The pillow looks like it’s been through hell and back, collecting years' worth of sweat, dirt, and grime. To make things worse, Abigheal said, "I can’t wash it, I can’t put a pillowcase on it … God forbid I throw it out. I think he’s had this thing since the dawn of time."

It’s so yellowed, honestly more brown at this point, that one TikToker may have described it's condition best: "The pillow looks like it coughs constantly."

While the pillow is an absolute nightmare, at the very least, put a case on it, man! Abigheal originally said there was nothing she could do, but she later returned to TikTok with an update, this time showing the pillow soaking in a bathtub full of brown water. And after seeing it, you're probably thinking the same thing I did: Did he roll it through the mud?

Maybe the comments finally got to her, because she not only soaked the pillow but also loaded the tub with every cleaner and deodorizer she could find. But let’s be real, it’s probably going to take a few more soaks to get all those years of buildup out.

