TikTok Users Are Asking for Trouble by Asking Partners, "Do You Ever Wish You Were Athletic?"

If you've ever said something to your partner or even to your friends just to get a rise out of them, then the "do you ever wish you were athletic" trend on TikTok is probably for you. It involves rage-baiting the person you are talking to, and it's arguably one of the more harmless trends on the app. However, we can't promise that it won't result in some arguments along the way.

To be fair, though, the 'do you ever wish you were athletic' trend isn't the first one where users are tasked with tricking their friends or loved ones. But in a sea of more dangerous trends on TikTok, like ones that involve taking too much of a medication or sticking a pencil into a Chromebook's charging port, asking someone if they wish they were athletic is on the harmless side.

What is the "do you ever wish you were athletic" TikTok trend?

The other good thing about the trend, other than the fact that it doesn't involve ingesting anything or putting yourself in danger of bodily harm, is that all it involves is talking and filming your victim. The idea is that you ask your obviously athletic or formerly athletic partner, friend, or family member, "Do you ever wish you were athletic?"

Then, you wait for their incredulous response. They might also respond with anger, which is understandable if they used to be a serious collegiate athlete. But the idea behind the trend is pure rage bait and to get the best response. In one video, where a woman asks her former professional hockey player boyfriend if he ever wishes he were athletic, he responds in a way that earned his girlfriend more than 20,000 likes on the video.

At first, he isn't sure he heard her right. Then, he tells his girlfriend to Google him, presumably for the proof that he is indeed incredibly athletic. Which, clearly, his girlfriend already knows. But she continues on, confirming that he wishes he were athletic when he says he was "in the mix of their system" in reference to a sport they're watching on TV.

One user commented, "My dad was in the NFL. I'm 100 percent asking him this the next time I see him because he will call the police on me." Another wrote, "He did look truly hurt in the beginning, offended and self-evaluating all at the same time. Then he bounced back with the 'just Google me' with a smile."

There are similar trends of asking ridiculous questions to get a reaction.

In the 'I'm so hungry' TikTok trend, a user tells the person they are talking to that they are "so hungry" they could eat a person, and they name someone specific to get a reaction out of the person they are talking to. Then there's the 'suspect' trend that shows a friend running while the person behind the camera roasts them with characteristics as if they are chasing a suspect as a police officer.