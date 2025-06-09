Saleswoman Says Customer Didn't Want to Buy a Car From Her — He Wanted a Salesman
The car sales industry has always been, and still is, predominantly male, so it’s no surprise that people often expect to be helped by a man at some point during the car-buying process. But that doesn’t mean women can’t (or don’t) work in car sales, including the most important part of the process: closing the deal.
Apparently, when certain male customers are connected with a woman in the sales department, they no longer want to buy the car they are interested in. That seems to be exactly what happened to TikTok user Andrea, who goes by @andrea.sells.cadillac. In a recent video, she appears to reenact a call she previously had with a male customer who was clearly uncomfortable with her managing the sale. Here’s how it went down.
This man didn't want to buy a car from her because she is a saleswoman.
Andrea’s video opens with her introducing herself to a man on the phone who’s interested in buying a car. The man’s voice sounds similar to another guy featured in her past videos, so it seems she’s reenacting the call to spread awareness, not to expose the actual customer.
After she introduces herself as "Andrea in sales," the man responds with, "Yeah, I need to speak to someone in sales?" Um … she literally just said she’s in sales. He then goes on to mention wanting to speak to a "salesman," to which Andrea politely confirms that she can, in fact, sell him a car.
But apparently, that’s not enough. He starts questioning how long she’s been with the company, to which she replies, nine years. Still not convinced, he presses her on how many cars she’s sold.
She tells him 28, but he's still not satisfied with that either. So, he asks how many of those were house deals, a term that usually refers to sales made by the dealership directly, or low-profit deals.
At this point, the insults are practically flying. After she answers, he has the nerve to say, "Ah, I find that hard to believe." So basically, he’s questioning her experience and whether she actually sold that many vehicles. You have to wonder, would he be asking these same questions if he were speaking to a man?
Anyway, he finally agrees to come in the next day, but not without throwing in a final jab: "I’ll put you to the test to make sure you’re worthy of selling me a car." Worthy?!
Now, while Andrea might be dramatizing some parts of the call to emphasize her point (though she very well may not be!), the message is clear: At no point should a man feel entitled to question a woman’s experience or skill based solely on her gender. He doesn’t know Andrea from a stranger in a crowd, yet within minutes of talking to her, he’s already convinced she can’t handle a sale.
Spoiler alert: There are people way younger and far less qualified than Andrea working at places like CarMax (trust me, I’ve seen them), and no one seems to second-guess them. Safe to say some of these callers are in need of a serious reality check.