Saleswoman Says Customer Didn't Want to Buy a Car From Her — He Wanted a Salesman "The way I'd immediately disconnect." By Jennifer Farrington Updated June 9 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@andrea.sells.cadillac

The car sales industry has always been, and still is, predominantly male, so it’s no surprise that people often expect to be helped by a man at some point during the car-buying process. But that doesn’t mean women can’t (or don’t) work in car sales, including the most important part of the process: closing the deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, when certain male customers are connected with a woman in the sales department, they no longer want to buy the car they are interested in. That seems to be exactly what happened to TikTok user Andrea, who goes by @andrea.sells.cadillac. In a recent video, she appears to reenact a call she previously had with a male customer who was clearly uncomfortable with her managing the sale. Here’s how it went down.

This man didn't want to buy a car from her because she is a saleswoman.

Andrea’s video opens with her introducing herself to a man on the phone who’s interested in buying a car. The man’s voice sounds similar to another guy featured in her past videos, so it seems she’s reenacting the call to spread awareness, not to expose the actual customer.

Article continues below advertisement

After she introduces herself as "Andrea in sales," the man responds with, "Yeah, I need to speak to someone in sales?" Um … she literally just said she’s in sales. He then goes on to mention wanting to speak to a "salesman," to which Andrea politely confirms that she can, in fact, sell him a car.

Article continues below advertisement

But apparently, that’s not enough. He starts questioning how long she’s been with the company, to which she replies, nine years. Still not convinced, he presses her on how many cars she’s sold.

She tells him 28, but he's still not satisfied with that either. So, he asks how many of those were house deals, a term that usually refers to sales made by the dealership directly, or low-profit deals.

Article continues below advertisement

At this point, the insults are practically flying. After she answers, he has the nerve to say, "Ah, I find that hard to believe." So basically, he’s questioning her experience and whether she actually sold that many vehicles. You have to wonder, would he be asking these same questions if he were speaking to a man?

Article continues below advertisement

Anyway, he finally agrees to come in the next day, but not without throwing in a final jab: "I’ll put you to the test to make sure you’re worthy of selling me a car." Worthy?!

Now, while Andrea might be dramatizing some parts of the call to emphasize her point (though she very well may not be!), the message is clear: At no point should a man feel entitled to question a woman’s experience or skill based solely on her gender. He doesn’t know Andrea from a stranger in a crowd, yet within minutes of talking to her, he’s already convinced she can’t handle a sale.