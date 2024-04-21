Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "It's Common Knowledge" — Man Blames Dealer for Car Engine Failing After Not Changing Oil "It's sad that he recorded and posted this somewhere because he thought he was so right" By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 21 2024, Published 7:44 a.m. ET Source: TikTok } @sarah_conner1

A CarMax customer purportedly purchased a used vehicle and proceeded to drive it for 8,000 miles despite there being a notification on his vehicle that he needed to get an oil change.

He thought that the service light meant he needed to add oil to the vehicle and tried to argue with the CarMax worker since he never owned an Audi before there was no way for him to know that the car needed an oil change and that it wasn't that much of a mental stretch to think that the vehicle was guzzling up a bunch of oil.

The CarMax customer recorded himself arguing with the worker that oil changes on Audis aren't common knowledge and that there is no way he should've known he needed to maintain the used car with an oil change. A caption for the viral video also states that the patron continued to drive the vehicle for 8,000 miles despite seeing the message.

The caption also adds that since the customer didn't purchase the extended warranty for the vehicle that he ended up having to fork over an additional $5,000 in order to repair the car's engine after he ruined it for not getting an oil change.

A text overlay in the video reads, "Customer drives 8k miles with oil light on and blames CarMax" "I'm literally so offended that you would think hey clearly you must be lying cause anyone would know that," a customer can be heard saying to the CarMax employee.

"It tells me to do something, I do it. It didn't say there was a problem. It didn't say you need to take your car in for service. It wasn't a service light, it was an add-a-quart of oil light. I did so."

"Sure," the worker says in response to the customer's commentary: "Cars don't run out of oil like that," they go on to explain to the CarMax buyer, however.

"Well how the f---- would I know that?" the driver says in response to the CarMax worker. "Call us and we tell ya," the employee replies to the man, who shoots back, "Or I do what the car says, right?" "And then when it comes on again it doesn't make sense to keep putting oil in the car that's not a thing that you do with cars," the employee tells the CarMax shopper.

"How would I know that?" the customer tells the worker, again reiterating that he believes CarMax should be responsible for educating him about the nature of car oil change procedures and that the knowledge of proper maintenance should be imparted to customers upon purchases of their vehicles through CarMax.

"It's the first time I've had an Audi," the man says, arguing that the nature of oil changes on an Audi is different than other vehicles he's driven in the past. "It's the first time I had that car," he says before the worker jumps into the conversation again reiterating that it seems far-fetched the man isn't familiar with the concept of what an oil change is.

The CarMax worker also questions why the man would think it's normal to add a quart of oil for every 2,000 miles that he drives. "Again, how would I know that?" "Just look in the repair manual it will tell you if you need to add oil," he tells the customer.

"Okay," the person recording the video states, "You're not getting what I'm saying and you're making it sound like oh well this is your fault, you should have known. What you're saying is, I'm telling you, it's offensive to me."

The worker apologizes to the car customer and assures them that he doesn't mean to offend their sensibilities, "I'm not meaning to offend you. You put six months worth of miles on a vehicle in 45 days," the worker tells the customer.

"I'm a sales rep...I drive, right, but that problem, I'm telling you, has been going on since week one," the customer tells the CarMax employee. "And you should have —," the worker says, but is cut off. "How would I know that's not a normal thing?" the customer repeats again, thinking that he needed to keep adding oil to the car because it's an Audi.

"I don't know how to say that...it's not a normal thing," the employee replies, sounding exasperated. "Okay, you get that, you're around cars all the time. I'm not around cars." The clip then cuts to the worker coming up with suggestions on how the customer could've found out what was wrong with his vehicle and how he could've properly serviced it.

"Could look it up on Google maybe and say..." "Are you serious?" the driver who didn't know Audis needed oil changes says, seemingly offended. "I'm just giving you ideas, I mean that's what I would have done if..." The customer replies back, "Okay I'm not you, all right, I got stuff to do, I've got a living to make, so I come in here to buy a car, so because my living depends on me having a vehicle."

The customer went on: "And now what I'm figuring out is that I bought a vehicle with a problem, pre-existing...this is a major problem and it was sold to me like that," the customer avers. "If your car says add windshield washer fluid, and you add windshield washer fluid and the light goes off..." the customer tries arguing with the employee again, stating that there's no way he could've known that constantly adding oil wouldn't have fixed the problem.

The employee explains to him: "because you're consuming windshield wiper fluid on purpose you know when you hit a button, that windshield wiper fluid comes out and it lowers the amount."

"How would I know I'm not consuming oil?" the customer asks, stating that understanding how internal combustion engines operate and understanding a used car's maintenance schedule isn't the responsibility of the customer to figure out on their own.

"How would I know that? Literally, how would I know that?" the man argues. "It's just common knowledge," the employee responds. "So it's just common sense it's...common knowledge...anyone should know that? Anyone should know that...what you're telling me."

The employee agrees that anyone who owns a vehicle should be privy to this information. "So my mom would know that? Your mom...anyone that owns a vehicle would know that?" the customer argues back, using Mom as an added weapon in his oil change argument with the CarMax worker.

