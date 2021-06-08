Daym Drops Met His Wife Years Before He Became a Top YouTube Food Reviewer

Many were first introduced to Daymon "Daym Drops" Patterson in 2012 when he posted a viral YouTube review of the fast food chain, Five Guys Burgers and Fries. Thanks to Daym's energetic commentary and his one-liners, the video was viewed nearly 11 million times.

The Gregory Brothers later created the song "Oh My Dayum" from snippets of Daym's video, and the music video was seen 42 million times.

At the time, Daym was working at CarMax, and he was filming videos on his lunch breaks.