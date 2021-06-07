TikTok's Pizza Hack Has Left Food Lovers Feeling Hoodwinked and Upset

Whether you prefer it topped with cheese, a plethora of meats, or anything in between, pizza is one meal that almost everyone loves. In the world of TikTok , there are plenty of recipes and hacks food lovers can try. Not to mention, there is a slew of tips and tricks for cutting and serving up your desired pie. However, the latest pizza hack on TikTok has left many pizza aficionados upset.

Pizza lovers may have been hoodwinked all along.

One quick scroll through the #pizza feed on TikTok and you’ll get a craving for the popular dish. With a new hack that has been circulating on the platform, you’ll likely be analyzing your pizza pies more closely. So, what does TikTok’s pizza hack consist of? Read on to get in the know.

As a result, you’ll have a pizza pie that looks normal — even though a piece from the middle is missing. It's a nifty way to steal a piece of pizza without anyone knowing, but it's also a problematic revelation that has left many pizza lovers in shock.

But, in the midst of slicing up the pie, the chef strategically cuts the pizza down the middle and again in a slight diagonal shape. The goal is for the chef to cut a sliver of the pie and cut the remaining pizza into eight pieces.

This hack was started by TikToker Lonely Pepperoni, per HITC . In the now-deleted video, the creator shares how chefs can use a pizza slicer to cut up a pie.

We can all agree that ordering a pizza pie comes with the assurance that you’ll be able to enjoy it in its entirety. But, the latest pizza hack on TikTok has left food lovers questioning if they've been a victim of food theft.

The pizza hack has left TikTok in a frenzy.

As the saying goes, you should never mess with someone’s family or their food. The pizza TikTok hack has proven that some chefs may have been putting one over on us and it’s not OK.

Article continues below advertisement

In another TikTok, creator @Alex_explains shows his followers how to successfully carry out the pizza hack. And as you can imagine, the comments are hilarious.

Article continues below advertisement

“Doordash drivers everywhere thank you for this information,” one user commented. “How Chucky Cheese makes all their pizza,” another user commented. On the flip side, some users have been defending the hack. HITC reports that in the comment section of the original video, users shared that the chef had a reason to cut the pizza that way.

Source: Getty Images