TikTok's "Eat a Bowl of Rigatoni Pasta" Event Is Bringing Foodies Together

TikTok's "Eat a Bowl of Rigatoni Pasta" Event Is Bringing Foodies TogetherBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 24 2021, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Calling all foodies!
In the world of TikTok, trends and challenges going viral have become an everyday thing. Many creators make it a point to participate in various dance challenges, but food lovers have also been able to find their tribe on the app. From baked oatmeal to the nature’s cereal trend, the possibilities are truly endless.
Now, the "eat a bowl of rigatoni pasta" trend on May 24, 2021, has become a hot topic on the platform. Foodies love any reason to eat a delicious dish, and this new trend has allowed pasta lovers to come together and share their love for the Italian meal.
But, the No. 1 question remains: What is the idea behind the "eat a bowl of rigatoni pasta" trend? Read on to get some answers.
The "eat a bowl of rigatoni pasta" trend was created by TikToker Jimmy Rules.
There’s no argument that TikTok is home to a slew of interesting characters. Since its debut, we’ve seen creators come up with strange trends and challenges, while others use their platforms to spread love and positivity. And TikToker Jimmy Rules definitely falls under the former.
If you’re familiar with Jimmy Rules, then you know that he has been on a mission since Jan. 14, 2020, to influence his followers to eat a bowl of rigatoni pasta on May 24, 2021.
In his TikTok, bugs can be seen crawling on a brick wall with a text overlay that reads, “Eat a bowl of rigatoni pasta on May 24, 2021.” The video also featured the song “Funky Towns” by Lipps, Inc. playing in the background.
While the video is nothing short of random, users have decided to fall in line with his request. It’s unclear why he’s so enamored with pasta, but his fascination led the rigatoni pasta trend on TikTok to emerge.
Followers in his comment section pledged their allegiance to eat a bowl of pasta on the date while others shared their confusion.
“This is so ominous, I don’t understand,” one user commented.
“Please tell me why. What will happen?” another user commented.
Jimmy has yet to share with users his reasoning for wanting everyone to eat a bowl of rigatoni pasta on May 24, but it has taken on a life of its own.
The rigatoni pasta call to action has taken over the social platform.
Foodies always appreciate an opportunity to indulge in their favorite meals. Luckily, the TikTok app has become a hub of interesting recipes that has garnered the interest of the food community.
Ever since Jimmy made his call to action about eating a bowl of rigatoni pasta on May 24, 2021, TikToker Rigatoni Pasta Countdown has been posting daily reminders. Not to mention, the hashtag #eatabowlofrigatonipastaonmay242021 has already earned 57.1 million views.
Many creators have been spreading the word about eating a bowl of rigatoni while sharing pictures of some of their favorite recipes.
TikToker Ihateerniekeebler took things a step further by actually sharing a video of her favorite rigatoni recipe. It appears to have a tomatoey-cheesy mix that her followers have been eating up.
No matter which way you look at it, it’s never a bad idea to indulge in a hearty bowl of rigatoni. And if you’re game for hopping on the bandwagon, share your favorite way to make rigatoni to get in on the fun.
Remember, you’ll want to upload your TikTok on May 24, 2021.