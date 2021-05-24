TikTok's "Eat a Bowl of Rigatoni Pasta" Event Is Bringing Foodies Together

There’s no argument that TikTok is home to a slew of interesting characters. Since its debut, we’ve seen creators come up with strange trends and challenges, while others use their platforms to spread love and positivity. And TikToker Jimmy Rules definitely falls under the former.

If you’re familiar with Jimmy Rules, then you know that he has been on a mission since Jan. 14, 2020, to influence his followers to eat a bowl of rigatoni pasta on May 24, 2021.

In his TikTok, bugs can be seen crawling on a brick wall with a text overlay that reads, “Eat a bowl of rigatoni pasta on May 24, 2021.” The video also featured the song “Funky Towns” by Lipps, Inc. playing in the background.

While the video is nothing short of random, users have decided to fall in line with his request. It’s unclear why he’s so enamored with pasta, but his fascination led the rigatoni pasta trend on TikTok to emerge.

Followers in his comment section pledged their allegiance to eat a bowl of pasta on the date while others shared their confusion.

“This is so ominous, I don’t understand,” one user commented.

“Please tell me why. What will happen?” another user commented.

Jimmy has yet to share with users his reasoning for wanting everyone to eat a bowl of rigatoni pasta on May 24, but it has taken on a life of its own.