“It’s a Grown Man” — Jerk Driver Refuses to Drive Around Stalled Car, Honks Incessantly Instead "What a terrible person." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 9 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @omni_squeeze

A terribly impolite driver opted to stay behind a woman in a stalled car and honk at her for minutes until bystanders intervened. TikToker Omni Squeeze (@omni_squeeze) recorded his interaction with the discourteous road rager in a viral clip that's accrued over 361,000 views on the social media platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Omni's video begins with a recording of a man driving a metallic mustard-painted SUV. The TikToker can be heard off-camera speaking to the individual behind the wheel. "Carry on with your f--king day, you d--k." he tells the man. As he attempts to get on the road, another vehicle driving down the street stops abruptly, causing its tires to screech.

Article continues below advertisement

The other driver honks their horn as the SUV commuter speeds away. Seeing the near collision elicits laughter from Omni, who cuts back to previous footage of the Bronze crossover SUV. In a text overlay appended to his video, Omni delineates why he has a problem with the man in the condiment-colored ride.

"Girl's Kia broke down. Her Hazards are on, and she's been trying to wave him around," he pens. However, the subject of Omni's ire doesn't seem to want to drive around her, despite the fact that she cannot physically drive her vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm working at the gym right here," the TikToker adds as he records footage of the SUV driver ignoring her hazard lights. Loud honking can be heard emanating from the scene he captured on camera. According to Omni, the man in the crossover was the one causing all of the commotion.

"He's been honking like this for over two minutes already. All the members are stopping their workouts to see what's happening," he adds in additional on-screen captions of the social media post. After Omni pans out, it appears that there's more than enough room in the left lane for the man to pull out and drive around the stalled vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @omni_squeeze

"This is getting out of hand. I feel so bad for this girl," Omni relates, which is presumably what prompted him to go and chastise the man for refusing to simply drive around the woman, opting instead to lean on his car horn and acoustically terrorize her with incessant beeping.

Article continues below advertisement

At this point in the video, Omni writes, "I decide to confront him." The TikToker records himself walking out of the gym where he's employed and addressing the man's grievances. He adds that the man's predilection for honking has had a visible emotional impact on the female driver.

"She's sobbing at this point," he writes as his video speeds up the jaunt it takes to approach the SUV. He adds that "it's a grown man" in the video as he records the face of the driver, who is a man in a gray-colored t-shirt, a shaved head, and a gray trimmed beard.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @omni_squeeze

The driver ignores Omni's attempts to converse with him as he constantly honks his horn. "You can back up and go around," the TikToker tells him multiple times. Following this, the man holds up his hand as if to pantomime talking, and he seems to mouth the words, "it's fine."

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else joins in on Omni's pleas: "She's having car trouble," he yells at the man, who continues to make yapping motions with his fingers. Another text overlay makes reference to this pedestrian's assistance. "A bystander joins and tries to reason with him," the TikToker writes.

"She can't move her f--king car," the person shouts at him, but the man continues to ignore both Omni and the bystander. "You can turn around her," Omni says again, loudly. The bystander stands in the gap between the SUV and the Kia, demonstrating that there's plenty of room for him to drive off should he choose to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @omni_squeeze

"You can go, bro," Omni says to him. But the man continues to lean on the horn as he gesticulates towards the bystander. After he stops honking, Omni remarks loudly, "Bro. You can grow up and move around." In another caption, he points out that "there was nobody behind him."

Article continues below advertisement

Back in the video, Omni can be heard telling the man, "You can back up one foot and you can move." Someone else tells the gentleman that the woman's car is stalled. For whatever reason, the man decides to heed this advice before he ultimately places the car in reverse.

"See bro, like it's not that hard." Following this, the video then transitions to how it began — with the mustard-colored SUV driver almost getting into an accident as he speeds off. As for the woman in the Kia Soul, Omni writes that he helped her get her car to a location away from road traffic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @omni_squeeze