Why Are My TikTok Comments White?! Light-Blinded Dark Mode Users Demand an Answer There's nothing like opening TikTok and expecting a nice soothing dark mode experience only to be stabbed in the eyeballs by bright comments. By Ivy Griffith Published June 9 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @bellatrixiecorbin, seamusanddelilah

Picture this: It's 11 p.m. and you can't sleep. You've been trying for an hour, but the monologue in your brain just won't be quiet so you can rest. So you roll over in your dark room, reach for your phone, and open TikTok. The soothing "dark mode" setting means an easy transition on your eyes, and you stay in a state of relaxation as you scroll through the app. Until you come across a funny video and click to open comments, wondering what other people have to say.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're like many TikTok users, you were likely unexpectedly temporarily blinded by the bright white comment section, which stands in stark contrast to the dark settings throughout the rest of the app. So why are the comments white?! Here's what we know about this obnoxious feature and how to fix it.

Article continues below advertisement

Why are my comments white?! Dark mode glitch has users seeing red.

If you're an avid "dark mode" user, it's safe to say that you assume all of an app's features will also be in dark mode. Perhaps especially the comments. But TikTok has a unique feature that may be confusing some users.

If you confidently open your TikTok app, and everything looks dark as it should, but your comments show a white background with black font, there may be an easy explanation: your dark mode has been toggled off. You might not notice this, considering the fact that the TikTok app often appears to operate in dark mode as a default setting. The app's framing and color scheme suggests dark mode, so it's easy to be confused.

Article continues below advertisement

If your comments are appearing as white, try heading over to your profile. Click the three lines in the upper right hand corner, then select, "settings and privacy." Scroll down under "content and display" and select "Display." Toggle dark mode "on" and then see if your comments are fixed. On dark mode, the comments should appear black, with white font. It's unclear why this setting has suddenly changed for some users, but it may be due to a number of reasons including an update.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is dark mode so popular in the first place?

It's no secret that the people who love dark mode really love dark mode. To the point that many will mock and scoff at people who use light mode. But why is the dark setting so popular? Reddit users had some thoughts on the phenomenon in one thread.

Several users mused that it was "better on your eyes" than light mode. However, Ophthalmologist Atanas Bogoev M.D., challenges the idea that it's better for your vision. On a blog, Dr. Bogoev breaks down the myth that dark mode is better for eye strain by explaining that the setting may actually increase eye fatigue and strain, and worsen visual acuity temporarily. However, your mileage may vary, so he suggests that people try and see how it works for them.

Article continues below advertisement

Other Reddit users suggest that it's easier to use in low light conditions, such as in your bedroom at night. A few users suggested that it's more energy efficient, although the jury seems to be out on that theory as well.