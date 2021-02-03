You Can Now Use Dark Mode on Snapchat Without Having to Use Third-Party Apps

When it comes to mobile technology, sometimes, it's the seemingly smallest of touches that really make the user experience that much more enjoyable. Like the fact that all iPhones come with a switch that automatically puts the phone on vibrate. Or that all Android devices have a universal back button and app drawer, or Motorola's "chop" motion to turn on the flashlight.

For weary eyes everywhere, however, dark mode is by far the best addition, but how do you get it on Snapchat?