New Snapchat Trend Alert: The Pineapple Emoji Is Taking Over

New Snapchat Trend Alert: The Pineapple Emoji Is Taking OverBy Anna Garrison
Updated
When emojis first started being rolled out, they instantly became a much easier and faster way to communicate thoughts and emotions. But did you ever think one day they'd be a way to communicate relationship status, especially seemingly random images like animals or fruit? Users of Snapchat especially have been wondering what does the pineapple emoji mean?
This Snapchat trend is all about your relationship status.
Before Snapchat, people could log into Facebook and indicate their relationship with a simple status update: "single," "it's complicated," or "in a relationship." Now, it looks like Gen Z has taken that to a whole other level.
In a Bustle article, author Kathryn Kattalia explains that posting fruit on Snapchat indicates relationship status. Apparently a Snapchat fruit "game" originated sometime around 2016. It was meant to confuse a primarily male audience about what users were looking for or if they were dating someone. The rules are pretty simple: "Reference the state of your love life using a specific 'flavor.'"
The full list of meanings as interpreted by Reddit are as follows:
- Blueberry: Single
- Pineapple: It's complicated
- Raspberry: I don't want to commit
- Apple: Engaged
- Cherry: In a relationship
- Banana: Married
- Avocado: I'm the better half
- Strawberry: Can't find Mr. Right
- Lemon: I want to be single
- Raisin: I want to get married to my partner
Where does that leave pineapple? Pineapple seems to be an indicator of "it's complicated." Why pineapple? The answer to that is unclear. Cherries in reference to a coupling seems more natural because the current emoji features a pair, but as for the meaning behind the rest, no one knows for sure.
This isn't the first time emojis have held hidden meanings on Snapchat.
Following the fruit emoji trend, after a sneaky leak to Reddit, Snapchat users decided to update the code to include more emojis, like candy bars, numbers, colors, and finally, animal emojis. As if things couldn't possibly get more confusing, check out the new and improved list of relationship status meanings below.
According to Romper reporter Jenn Rose, who consulted with various teens on the issue, these emojis could indicate relationship status or how long the user has been in a relationship.
- A whale means "it's complicated," and so does a monkey.
- A panda or a horse means single.
- A bird means the user likes someone or wants to marry their partner.
- A lion also means the user likes someone.
- A cow means "taken" or possibly in a relationship for one year.
- A cat also means "taken" at least for a few days.
- A pig could mean "talking to someone," or having been in a relationship for a few months, or "No one is cute at my school," which is way harsh.
- A rabbit means they've been in a relationship for a month, or that they can't find "the one."
Ultimately, it seems like putting an emoji in your Snapchat story is meant to be deceiving... so err on the side of caution. You might accidentally choose the wrong one and attract an unintentional new romance... or tell your old one to take a hike!