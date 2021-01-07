New Snapchat Trend Alert: The Pineapple Emoji Is Taking Over

When emojis first started being rolled out, they instantly became a much easier and faster way to communicate thoughts and emotions. But did you ever think one day they'd be a way to communicate relationship status, especially seemingly random images like animals or fruit? Users of Snapchat especially have been wondering what does the pineapple emoji mean ?

This Snapchat trend is all about your relationship status.

Before Snapchat, people could log into Facebook and indicate their relationship with a simple status update: "single," "it's complicated," or "in a relationship." Now, it looks like Gen Z has taken that to a whole other level.

is the pineapple emoji secret code why do so many girls have the pineapple emoji in their twitter name — lil aaron (@lilaaron911) October 5, 2017 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

In a Bustle article, author Kathryn Kattalia explains that posting fruit on Snapchat indicates relationship status. Apparently a Snapchat fruit "game" originated sometime around 2016. It was meant to confuse a primarily male audience about what users were looking for or if they were dating someone. The rules are pretty simple: "Reference the state of your love life using a specific 'flavor.'"

The full list of meanings as interpreted by Reddit are as follows: Blueberry: Single

Pineapple: It's complicated

Raspberry: I don't want to commit

Apple: Engaged

Cherry: In a relationship

Banana: Married

Avocado: I'm the better half

Strawberry: Can't find Mr. Right

Lemon: I want to be single

Raisin: I want to get married to my partner

Article continues below advertisement

Every guy right now tryna figure out why girls are posting fruit emojis on their Snapchat story 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9usEMIJlDn — Clariesha 💕 (@klara020533) December 29, 2016 Source: Twitter

Where does that leave pineapple? Pineapple seems to be an indicator of "it's complicated." Why pineapple? The answer to that is unclear. Cherries in reference to a coupling seems more natural because the current emoji features a pair, but as for the meaning behind the rest, no one knows for sure.