What Is the Meaning of SYFM on TikTok? We've Got the Answer About the Internet Slang The phrase is taking over TikTok. By Niko Mann Published June 11 2025, 5:09 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @noahg1251

Are you above a certain age and wondering what the term SYFM means on TikTok? You are not alone! The internet slang is taking over TikTok as young people post videos of themselves using the phrase.

The new TikTok trend is reportedly a phrase taken from the 2008 movie Bronson, per KYM. The outlet reports that it became a TikTok trend after a video posted by user @morphelius.wetness. The video was reportedly posted in 2022 and viewed millions of times, and now the internet is on fire with SYFM. So, what is the meaning of SYFM on TikTok?

Source: TikTok / @cal3xyt/

What is the meaning of SYFM on TikTok?

SYFM means shut your f--king mouth. Charles Bronson says "Shut your f--king mouth!" in the movie Bronson, and after a video was shared by user @morphelius.wetness featuring a little kid on stage talking about his dad being old, the father seemingly yells the phrase from the audience. "My dad is really old," says the kid in the TikTok video. "He's the one with the naturally black hair, even though he's 50." "Shut your f--king mouth," a voice yells back.

The audio of the father was actually added by a meme creator and was not the child's real dad, but the video got laughs and went viral just the same. TikTok creators are now using the phrase left and right in their videos.

Many TikTokers are using the phrase in their videos along with a child's voice. User @cal3xyt made a video using a kid's voice to ask how we went from using the phrase SYBAU (shut your b--tch a-- up) to SYFM.

The video features the TikToker as he sits in his car and ponders the question. "So, we went from SYBAU to SYFM," he says. "What the f--k? What the f--k is SYFM? What the actual ... "

Another TikTok user, @noahg1251, used the phrase to make a video to ponder why people ask her where she sees herself in 10 years. She stands in a parking lot with the mountains as a backdrop in the video.

"People always ask me where I see myself in 10 years," she says as she chuckles. "Like, Buddy, I'm just trying to make it to Friday." A man yelling "Shut your f--king mouth" is heard on the video after she's done talking, and the video abruptly ends.

