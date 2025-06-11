What Is the Miss Shirley Controversy? Learn All About the Adorable TikTok Sensation A video of her line dancing to "Boots on the Ground” by 803Fresh went viral. By Niko Mann Published June 11 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @msshirley2020

A 4-year-old dancing sensation known as Miss Shirley has taken over TikTok. A video of the little girl, whose real name is LaR’iyah Tucker, went viral on the platform, and it showcases Miss Shirley as she line dances to the song "Boots on the Ground” by 803Fresh.

Article continues below advertisement

The video has been watched more than 19 million times on TikTok since it was shared in February, and it led to an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in May. 803Fresh also saw the viral video, and now, Miss Shirley is in the music video for "Boots on the Ground." So, what exactly is the Miss Shirley TikTok controversy? Some people are not happy about the video, and we know why.

Source: TikTok / @@lariyah.missshirley

Article continues below advertisement

What is the Miss Shirley TikTok controversy?

Some people have their feathers ruffled because they feel that Miss Shirley was exploited by her mother, Latisha Tucker. According to USA Today, Many fans thought that some of her dance moves were inappropriate for a 4-year-old little girl. One man even called Child Protective Services on Latisha.

Latisha is a hairstylist, and she began making videos of Miss Shirley after she'd done her hair to show her hairstyles online. As for Miss Shirley's dancing, the little girl took it upon herself to learn line dancing when she was just 2 after taking her mother's cell phone. After people began leaving negative comments about Miss Shirley's dance videos, Latisha was unfazed and said it was to be expected when becoming an online creator.

Article continues below advertisement

“A lot of them just joined the bandwagon of what somebody is saying,” she said. “People just pick and choose and point out and place it in the timeline where it’ll fit their narrative."

Article continues below advertisement

After a video of Miss Shirley wearing a red dress, high heels, and applying lipstick while dancing to "My, My, My" by Johnny Gill went viral, several folks left comments that the video was inappropriate (the video was later taken down). People said that the suggestive dance moves were making Miss Shirley grow up too fast.

“All she is doing is being a kid like any other kid," said Latisha. "Like when we were young as little girls, we put on our moms’ lipstick, her dress or her wig and her heels, and that's all it was.”

Article continues below advertisement