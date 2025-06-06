These People Aren’t Real — But Their TikToks Are Going Viral Anyway A new wave of AI-generated influencers is taking over your For You Page, and most people can’t tell they’re not human. By Distractify Staff Published June 6 2025, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: unsplash

It used to be that if you saw a girl doing a GRWM (Get Ready With Me), telling you about her iced coffee addiction and spinning around in thrifted jeans, you’d assume she was, well, real. A person. Maybe living in L.A., maybe just weirdly good at ring light angles, but a human being with pores and mood swings and maybe a cat. That’s not a safe assumption anymore. Lately, a strange new breed of influencers has crept into TikTok’s feed: people who don’t exist at all. Not in the flesh, anyway.

They talk like us, they blink like us, they complain about the price of oat milk like us—and yet, they're entirely made from code. What’s wild is that nobody can seem to tell. Or maybe they can, but they don’t care.

The Rise of the Deepfake Influencer

It started slowly. A girl with sharp cheekbones, perfect skin, and slightly too-consistent lighting popped up, whispering self-care tips with the same cozy bedroom backdrop in every video. A guy with that “I just rolled out of bed but still look hot” vibe began giving dating advice in front of a bookshelf that never seemed to gather dust. Something felt off, but not enough to scroll past.

These aren’t actors. They’re not even real people. They’re fully AI-generated faces, synced to voiceovers and scripted to connect with viewers on a deeply familiar level. They share relatable stories, crack inside jokes, and sometimes respond to comments like they’re your internet BFF. And they’re absolutely everywhere. The creepiest part? The average user doesn’t even realize they're watching a fake.

Companies are now hiring creators who don’t sleep, don’t need health insurance, and never get canceled. They work 24/7, show up looking flawless, and can churn out content faster than any human could ever manage. Some are made by marketing firms, others by ambitious solo creators who got tired of using their own faces online. With tools like HeyGen.com , making a character who looks just real enough to pass has become laughably easy. All it takes is a little polish and a voiceover with the right cadence, and boom—you’ve got a virtual personality ready to hit a million views.

But Why Are People Watching Them?

Part of the appeal is how eerily consistent these digital creators are. They don’t stutter, fumble their words, or look down at a script. Their tone is always just right. If you’ve ever spent an hour scrolling TikTok just to hear someone explain a Reddit thread or read “Facts You Didn’t Know About Coffee,” you’ve probably run into one of these characters without even realizing it.

For a while, people assumed these accounts were just using heavy filters or actors. But now that it’s out in the open that some of the most popular talking heads aren’t actually alive, reactions are split. Some viewers feel betrayed, like they got catfished by an algorithm. Others are fascinated. And then there’s the camp that just doesn’t care. If the content is good, what does it matter who — or what — is delivering it?

The thing is, these aren’t just stiff CGI experiments. Some of these personalities have backstories, emotional arcs, and inside jokes that carry from video to video. They engage in fake drama with other fake influencers. They “accidentally” post videos crying and then come back a week later with an update that’s obviously scripted but still hooks people in. It’s storytelling mixed with tech, and people are eating it up.

The Business Behind The Beauty

If we're all being honest, we know this isn’t just some fringe internet art project. There’s serious money behind this. Brands are already using virtual influencers to sell everything from skincare to software, and they're doing it with faces that can’t age, get tired, or ask for a raise. These digital characters can be tailored to specific demographics and tweaked until engagement numbers start climbing.

Once the production cost is out of the way, it's practically free advertising. The virtual influencer never needs a reshoot. It doesn’t flub a line or have a bad hair day. It can be duplicated, tested, and adjusted in real time. If something doesn’t land, it gets fixed by morning. And companies love that kind of control.

It’s not just corporations cashing in either. Solo creators with no acting experience are using these tools to create entire personalities from scratch. They write the scripts, upload them to platforms, and generate videos featuring their own AI avatar , polished and marketable in a way they never could be themselves. One person can suddenly run multiple accounts, each with its own look, voice, and style. It's like cloning yourself—except the clone is hotter, never complains, and always hits the mark.

What Does This Mean For Real Creators?

This new wave of not-quite-human influencers has sparked some nervous energy among actual content creators. When your competition doesn’t need sleep or skincare , it’s hard to keep up. There's already talk in creator forums about burnout, feeling replaced, or being forced to ramp up production just to stay relevant. The playing field isn’t level anymore. It’s barely recognizable.

For most if not all viewers, the lines are blurring. There's already enough content out there that’s filtered, curated, and carefully manicured to the point of feeling fake. Now that some of it actually is fake, how do we decide what’s real enough to care about? Are we connecting with someone’s thoughts and ideas, or just responding to a well-written script voiced by an algorithm?

What’s even weirder is how quickly people are adapting to it. The first time you realize a creator isn’t real, it’s jarring. But by the third or fourth time, it starts to feel normal. Eventually, it probably won't matter at all. Maybe the question isn’t “Is this person real?” but “Do they make videos I like?”

A Very Real Future

So, where is this all headed? It's hard to say. Right now, AI-generated influencers are mostly used for low-stakes entertainment: product reviews, storytimes, inspirational quotes. But the tech is evolving fast. Soon, you could see one of these digital personalities hosting a news segment, starring in a show, or running for office—seriously. If the internet has taught us anything, it's that people will follow a compelling character, real or not.