Ms. Rachel Calls out 'People' and 'Parents' Magazine for Not Reporting on Gaza Support "Disappointed in the outlets." By Jennifer Farrington Updated June 11 2025, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Amy's on Davie

We all know Ms. Rachel for her upbeat children's educational shows and clips, and of course, her jean overalls, pink T-shirt, and that signature pink headband. She’s become a staple in so many homes since the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen major success helping kids learn basic skills and concepts. But despite her soft, friendly voice, Ms. Rachel isn’t afraid to speak up for meaningful causes.

She’s been vocal about the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza, and she’s found it particularly bothersome that some media outlets would rather report on things like Olivia Munn not letting her kids watch Ms. Rachel’s videos instead of shedding light on the awareness the online personality is trying to raise about how the war is impacting innocent families. In fact, she’s been calling out those outlets directly on social media. Here’s what she had to say.

Ms. Rachel calls out outlets for not reporting on Gaza support.

At the beginning of June 2025, Parents magazine and People magazine both released issues featuring stories on Olivia Munn, wife of John Mulaney, mom of two, and a breast cancer patient. Among the things revealed about Olivia is that she isn’t exactly a fan of Ms. Rachel. Normally, that wouldn’t be a big deal because every parent has the right to choose what shows their kids watch.

But what rubbed Ms. Rachel the wrong way was how the magazines chose to highlight that detail, focusing on Olivia’s dislike of her content rather than covering something more meaningful, perhaps her advocating for the kids in Gaza.

Parents magazine shared a post on Instagram with the caption: "Olivia Munn is revealing her true thoughts about kids’ shows. Her take: Ms. Rachel is for littles, and not her kind of show." The promo photo even included a quote from Olivia of her essentially saying Ms. Rachel’s shows “drive me crazy.” People magazine took a similar approach, captioning their post: "Ms. Rachel is for littles — but not Olivia Munn’s," though it appears they have since updated it.

It didn’t take long for Ms. Rachel to jump into the comments on both posts, calling the outlets out directly and writing: "I’d rather you cover my advocacy for kids in Gaza."

She later shared a screenshot of both posts and elaborated on what she hoped the coverage would focus on instead: "I’d rather you cover me advocating for kids in Gaza who are literally starving, largest cohort of child amputees in modern history, thousands and thousands killed — no medical care, no education, no homes … do better!!!"

She also clarified that she isn’t upset with Olivia for not playing her shows in her household, saying: "[I] don’t care that she doesn’t want to watch the show — all my love to her and her family — disappointed in the outlets."

Why doesn’t Olivia Munn let her kids watch Ms. Rachel?