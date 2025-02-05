Grandma Jealous of Ms. Rachel Makes Her Own Nursery Rhyme for Granddaughter "Grandparents are wild people." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 5 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tresureheaven

Grandparents are known to shower their grandkids with love and maybe get a little territorial when it comes to others who may be captivating the attention of their babies' babies. This is what seemed to happen with TikToker Tresure Heaven's (@tresureheaven) mom. She says that her mother was getting "jealous" of the fact that her daughter was giving Ms. Rachel more love than her own grandma. That's when Grandma decided to take matters into her own hands and become a children's video content creator herself.

"POV: my mom got jealous of Ms. Rachel and made her own video for her grandkid," a text overlay in the video reads. Heaven records her video while seated in her car, she laughs into the camera as she narrates what prompted her mother's reaction to seeing the popular children's themed content creator's clips.

"Guys, so my mom got jealous that Heavenly [her grandchild] is liking Ms. Rachel over her. So she decided to make her own video." Now I know what you're wondering: Does the TikToker provide a clip of the video her mother decided to make for her grandchild?

And yes, yes she does. "Please take a look," the TikToker says into the camera, still stifling her laughter. The clip then cuts to a video of her mom sitting in a green-screen clip of what looks like an animated school bus.

She's got a filter giving her rosy cheeks and is rocking a blue bus driver hat. Heaven's mom speaks in an enthusiastic, high-pitched voice to her granddaughter. "Hi, Heavenly! Let's go for an ABC ride!" She smiles and starts bopping back and forth in the clip.

The orientation of the video changes to showing the exterior of the bus, with her mother's face peering out the side of the car's window, as she sings the Alphabet song. In the next frame, her face is placed in a sun, peering down at people sitting on a bus stop, waiting for the yellow vehicle to arrive.

As the bus passes the people waiting, her face appears again, still in the driver's seat of the car, implying that her grandmother is a multi-dimensional being capable of replicating herself. Furthermore, she clearly ignores the folks waiting to get picked up at the stop, as she's preoccupied with singing her ABCs.

Afterward, Grandma is sitting as a child in the passenger's seat of the bus, which is indicated by her wearing a small multi-patterned helicopter hat. She finishes off the song by stating, "Now Heavenly knows her ABCs, next time won't you sing with Grandma please?"

The TikToker's mother drives by in the bus with her face hanging outside the window again. It seems that there were a lot of people who actually enjoyed the video, including Ms. Rachel herself, who commented on the video: "I love her!!!!!!!!!"

Some users on the application joked about the clip, like one person who penned: "Heavenly- 'Can I have Ms Rachel'… Grandma- 'No we have Ms Rachel at home." "Target audience: Heavenly," another quipped. While someone else penned: "From Ms. Rachel to Ms. Rochelle."

More than a few users, however, remarked that they were thoroughly impressed with the amount of effort that Heavenly's grandmother put into making the video for her grandchild, however. "The fact she edited it, did her makeup, everything."

"She put a LOT of effort in that video! She deserves her views," one replied. "I wasn’t expecting the graphics, this is so cute," one TikToker wrote. While another thought it was an endearing way for Heavenly's grandmother to connect with her grandkid. "This is genuinely so sweet."

Others said that Grandma's videos resonated with her kids. "Listen, my son dropped everything and ran to my phone! She did what needed to be done!" There was one user who thought that Heavenly's grandmother definitely has what it takes to be a children's themed content creator.

"But forreal This production quality is on point! She needs to capitalize off this!" So what did Heaven's daughter think of the video? Thankfully, the TikTok user posted a real-time reaction clip to the child looking at the video made just for her.