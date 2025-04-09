Ms. Rachel Has Two Kids of Her Own — Details on the Lucky Kiddos Ms. Rachel has two children of her own who will likely be hearing a lot of songs in the next few years. By Joseph Allen Published April 9 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@msrachelforlittles

If you've had a young kid in the past few years, you likely know that Ms. Rachel is a uniquely powerful force. The YouTube star creates videos aimed at young kids and has amassed millions of followers because of her unique ability to connect with children.

Ms. Rachel is obviously great at interacting with children through a screen, but some want to know whether she has any children of her own. Here's what we know.

Does Ms. Rachel have kids?

Ms. Rachel, whose full name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, has two children, having just welcomed her second in April of 2025. She shares a 7-year-old son named Thomas with her husband, Aron, and they just added a daughter named Susannah. "We are so in love!" she wrote in a post announcing the news. "Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan, and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones, you know … I’m meant to be your mama."

Thomas's speech delay was actually the reason that Rachel and Aron started their YouTube channel in the first place. "His first word was at 2 years and 8 months, and it was ‘mama,’ and I had waited for that for so long," she told NBC's Today Show. "As a parent, you want to do anything you can to help them, and it’s not our fault when our child has a speech delay. A lot of things I teach are things I wish I had known for my son."

Rachel's youngest child was born via surrogate.

Rachel also announced that Susannah was born via surrogate for "medical reasons," although she didn't go into detail about what those reasons might be. "We were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her," she wrote. "Aron — Thank you for being the best husband and dada!"

In 2024, Rachel revealed that her son was born after a miscarriage, and shared a video in which she sang an original song about her "rainbow baby." A rainbow baby is a term used to describe a baby that is had after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. Rachel's YouTube channel has been on pause since January because of family matters, and now, it seems like we know what those family matters might be.

Rachel has become known in recent years for her educational videos for young children, which help them develop speech patterns and where she can often be seen singing.