Nolan and Blake From Mullet Bros Have a Big Following Across Multiple Social Media Platforms Nolan and Blake have been making content for years. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 11 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @blake.shofner

Brothers Blake and Nolan Shofner have been making content for a while with their channel Mullet Bros based on their shared humor and pranks they regularly play on unsuspecting family members. But some of their followers have wondered what happened to Nolan and the reason he is in a wheelchair. While Nolan has been in a wheelchair and has required a computer and voice synthesizer to speak for the entirety of the pair's social media presence, many, especially new followers, are curious.

Article continues below advertisement

Most of the videos, which are featured on the Mullet Bros YouTube page, TikTok, and on Blake's Instagram account, feature both brothers. In some instances, Nolan cracks jokes about Blake's weight. In other videos, Blake makes humor-laden remarks about the fact that Nolan is in a wheelchair. Other videos show them interacting with fans on the streets. For many of their fans, the humor isn't ill-intended, but other fans are curious about Nolan specifically.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Nolan from Mullet Bros?

According to the Mullet Bros website, Nolan was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Per the Muscular Dystrophy Association, SMA directly affects the central nervous system in those who are diagnosed with it. It also affects the peripheral nervous system and the skeletal muscle. The younger a child is who is diagnosed with Type 1, the earlier their motor function is impacted. Nolan was diagnosed as an infant.

Blake shared on the Mullet Bros website, "My brother was not supposed to live past the age of 2, and now, he is almost 19, inspiring people every day. Even though I'm older, he is my hero." Nolan uses a wheelchair and speaks to Blake and to their subscribers using computer-assistive technology. It's not unlike technology made famous by Stephen Hawking. The voice helps Nolan share his thoughts and opinions, but also his sense of humor and his personality with Blake and their fans.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mullet Bros have shared some political posts in the past.

While the majority of the Mullet Bros' content focuses on Blake and Nolan taking jabs at each other, they have shared some political thoughts on and off. In November 2025, Blake joked with Nolan in a TikTok video about who he voted for. He asks Nolan multiple times if he voted for Kamala Harris, seemingly as an inside joke between the two of them. In the video, Nolan replies through his eye-tracking computer assistive technology equipment, "I'll beat your fat a-- if you say that again."