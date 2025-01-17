TikTok Star DKane Arrested in Shocking Incident Under Unsettling Circumstances Onlookers described the scene as something "straight out of a movie." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 17 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @dkaneeeeee

We're just a few weeks into 2025, but it's already proving to be a year full of unexpected events. From longtime celebrity couples parting ways to the loss of beloved public figures, there's a lot to take in.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, we're hearing that TikTok creator DKane (@dkaneee) was reportedly arrested on Jan. 12. What's going on?! What happened? Here's everything you need to know about the serious situation.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok influencer DKane was arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm with a switch.

In a shocking turn of events on Jan. 12, 2025, TikTok sensation DKane was reportedly arrested in San Antonio under startling circumstances. He was allegedly found carrying a firearm equipped with a switch — a device that converts a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one.

According to a Facebook post by Corpus Christi Crónica, DKane was enjoying a meal at the Rainforest Café with fellow TikTok influencer Ash Trevino when an unexpected confrontation unfolded. Another woman allegedly approached the duo and began arguing with Ash, and tensions quickly escalated.

Article continues below advertisement

What started as a verbal altercation rapidly spiraled into chaos. Onlookers described the scene as "straight out of a movie," with shouting, accusations, and a crowd of stunned spectators watching in disbelief as the situation unraveled. Just moments later, police arrived on the scene and took DKane into custody.

As details of the arrest emerged, it was reported that DKane was allegedly in possession of a handgun, which, if true, could be a violation of his probation terms. Sources also confirmed that DKane was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident, prompting further concerns about the potential legal repercussions he could face.